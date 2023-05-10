A Democratic candidate forum April 28 pitted seniority and experience against newcomer energy, with two candidates at different stages in their political careers vying for Nelson County’s vote in the newly formed 11th Senate District.

Incumbent Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, has served as the county’s state senator since 2001 in the 25th District, that up until 2021 included all of Nelson County, Charlottesville, and much of Albemarle, part of Rockbridge and all of Alleghany and Bath counties.

With redistricting, the newly formed 11th Senate District includes Charlottesville and all of Nelson, Albemarle and Amherst counties, and a piece of Louisa County.

Challenger Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, is the first woman to represent the 57th District, which includes all of Charlottesville and part of Albemarle County, in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Deeds’ political roots run deep; his grandfather was the chairman of the Democratic committee in Deeds’ native Bath County during the Great Depression, and he has represented Virginia voters in the House of Delegates and then the state Senate for a total of 32 years.

“If I return to the Senate I’ll be no lower than the second senior Democrat in the Senate of Virginia,” Deeds said.

“On the Senate Finance Committee I’m not only on the committee, I’m the chair of a subcommittee. I’m on the Budget Conference Committee. I’m in a position to get things done. If you throw away that seniority you start all over again, that’s the way the process works.”

Hudson works as an economist and teaches statistics at the University of Virginia, and is finishing out her second term as a Virginia state legislator.

“I think seniority is one of the many things that can help legislators get things done, but it’s not the only thing. I think insight and ingenuity matter. I think creativity and hustle matter. I think communication skills and collaboration matter … I know how to push my party to get work done on reproductive rights, on climate change, on economic equity, even when those ideas haven’t yet moved into the mainstream,” Hudson said.

Local moderators’ questions were an opportunity for the two candidates to show Nelson voters where they stand on the issues.

Gun safety

“I will be honest, my thoughts on this have evolved a lot over the years. I grew up on a farm, I grew up probably learning to shoot a rifle about the same time I learned to read a book,” Deeds said.

He talked about introducing two pieces of legislation related to firearms this year, one bill that would have barred the sale, possession and manufacture of guns defined as “assault firearms,” and another that would have strengthened gun laws on college campuses, after a Nov. 13 shooting at the University of Virginia killed three student-athletes. Neither bill made it past the House of Delegates.

Talking about the 2007 Virginia Tech shootings: “I was in my freshman dorm room when we got the news from Virginia Tech, and so when I had a chance when I was 31 years old to vote to ban assault weapons I didn’t hesitate, but I don’t think that’s the only vote on guns that you should explain to people in your history,” Hudson said to Deeds, referring to his 2020 vote against a proposed assault weapons ban, which Deeds said was too broadly defined, and as an attorney he said he had concerns the ban was not constitutional.

Hudson challenged Deeds on other votes, including to repeal the state’s one-per-month limit on handgun purchases in 2012. Deeds was one of two Democrats to vote with Republicans to eliminate the cap, according to The Washington Post.

“I don’t know what you think the constitutional issues are there, but from my plain text reading the Second Amendment protects your right to bear arms not to buy them in bulk,” Hudson said.

Public education

Asked about parents’ role in public schools’ curriculum, both candidates criticized Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Republican legislators’ focus on parental oversight in the classroom.

“I think it’s high time that we put the teachers in the driver’s seat of public education policy and stop trying to politicize some theory that teachers don’t care about making families meaningful partners in their kids’ education,” Hudson said.

“Every single day they [parents] ought to be engaged but the movement the governor’s promoting is all politics and it’s just too bad. It takes the focus away from where it should be and that’s making sure that our kids get the best education possible,” Deeds answered.

Abortion rights, mental health

Both candidates had opportunities to speak on issues they’ve prioritized. Asked about reproductive health access, Hudson talked about a bill she introduced in 2021 to remove the state prohibition on insurance coverage for abortions: “... because I knew friends who had encountered that problem, and was told by leaders in my own party that they weren’t ready to talk about paying for abortion — that we were going to protect reproductive rights, that we rattle off the talking points of pro-choice politicians, but we weren’t actually willing to talk about the touchy stuff when it comes to protecting abortion access …”

She also introduced a bill in 2023 to secure emergency contraception for sexual assault survivors in Virginia hospitals that was ultimately defeated in the House.

“... because right now if you show up needing that treatment, and there’s a doctor on duty who personally, morally or religiously objects to emergency contraception, they can deny you that care because it’s their belief and not your body from their perspective.”

Deeds became a champion for mental health reform after his son Gus died of suicide in 2013. He talked about developing relationships with Republicans and Democrats to get mental health bills passed and about funds in this year’s state budget to address Community Service Board employee vacancies, to create psychiatric residencies and for long-term supportive housing, among other measures. A state budget hasn’t been finalized yet, but is expected to include a record amount of funding for youth mental health services, according to Virginia Public Media.

“Mental health reform is very much like eating an elephant: you take a big bite, you feel like you’ve accomplished a lot — and we have over the last few years. We’ve invested on an annual basis more than $200 million a year in mental health, but ... the system is so chronically dysfunctional and underfunded that we have so much more to do,” Deeds said.

Climate change and clean energy

Hudson called climate change an “existential threat.”

“The only question is whether we are willing to make progress at the pace that science demands and the planet requires, and that is clear to anybody who is going to be around to bear the consequences of our slow action on the climate crisis,” she said.

“I think it’s very important that our clean energy transition leave no community behind … it’s important that we fund clean energy at a fair price in a way that’s accessible to everybody who needs it,” Hudson added, saying the 11th Senate District and communities such as Nelson should lead the effort.

“If we want to continue to exist on this planet we have to reduce our carbon output,” Deeds said.

“We are moving toward a renewable economy, the question is how can we speed up what we’re doing.”

In closing, Deeds called himself “an effective, pragmatic, progressive legislator.”

Hudson talked about how campaigning for Tom Perriello in the 2017 gubernatorial primary inspired her to get involved in politics, “... because somebody was working hard for my vote and was trying to tell all of us that we could imagine a new way in Richmond, that communities like ours especially have a very special job to do to set a higher bar and push the pace for progress on a whole lot of issues that have been left on the back burner for far too long ...”

Early voting in the Senate primary election runs until June 17. Primary election day is June 20.