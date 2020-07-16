Department of Social Services office to close because of COVID-19 concerns

One week after announcing the temporary closure of Nelson County's McGinnis Building, the county is temporarily closing another local government office facility because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Department of Social Services, located at 203 Front St. in Lovingston, will close July 17 and is anticipated to reopen at 9 a.m. July 20, affecting only one business day, according to a news release posted on the Nelson County government’s website.

Department staff will work from home during the temporary closing and will be available via phone or email.

The release says the closure is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the public and staff.

On July 1, the department’s offices reopened to the public for appointments only.

The McGinnis Building, which houses several county departments, also was temporarily closed from July 10 through July 14 because of concerns regarding the pandemic. Employees of the McGinnis Building also were sent home during that four-day stretch, which included two business days.

For more information, visit www.nelsoncounty-va.gov.

Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.

