Department of Social Services open to clients by appointment after virus-related closure

The Nelson County Department of Social Services earlier this month opened its doors again to clients by appointment only after being closed for roughly a month because of COVID-19.

Located at 203 Front St. in Lovingston, the office had previously closed its doors because staff had been affected by the virus. Any person experiencing symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath are asked to not enter the building and reschedule their appointment, according to a post on the county’s website.

Staff will continue to conduct interviews for benefits by phone all applications by paper at the drop box located at the main entrance, online at www.commonhelp.virginia.gov and by calling (855) 635-4370.

To schedule an appointment, call the department’s main phone number at (434) 263-7160. The community also can continue to reach staff via this number from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the post says.

To report child abuse or adult abuse during work hours, call the department’s main number at (434) 263-7160. To report child abuse after hours, call the Child Protective Services hotline at 1 (800) 552-7096; and to report adult abuse or neglect after hours, call 1 (888) 832-3858.

For more information, visit the county government’s website at www.nelsoncounty-va.gov/.

- Nick Cropper

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.