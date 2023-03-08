The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is working with the community to develop a voluntary cleanup plan for the Hat and Black creeks; and while the data points to two stressors on the waterways — excess sediment and phosphorus — finding the sources of those pollutants has proved more complicated.

Both creeks are Tye River tributaries. The Black Creek in the Colleen area was placed on Virginia’s impaired waters list in 2012, and the Hat Creek near Roseland was placed on that list in 2014. State waterways are listed as “impaired” when they fail to meet water quality standards and fail to support their designated use — which, for the Hat and Black creeks, is aquatic life.

When that happens, the federal Clean Water Act requires that communities develop a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) cleanup plan, or what is the maximum amount of pollution the water body could receive and still meet water quality standards.

Community stakeholders and landowners weighed in on land use maps and other data at a second meeting March 1.

DEQ’s study found a reduction in insect diversity and a shift toward more pollution-tolerant insects in both creeks but especially in Black Creek, which DEQ TMDL Coordinator Nesha McRae has said is faring worse overall.

DEQ has found excess sediment to be the cause of impairment in both streams, and elevated concentrations of phosphorus to be another likely stressor in Black Creek. Both waterways also show evidence of streambank erosion, which may be contributing to excess sediment deposits on the streambeds.

According to the DEQ, elevated phosphorus in waterways can be the result of nutrients from manure and fertilizers that run off the land with rainfall. Excess nutrients also can originate from direct sources such as livestock with stream access and failing septic systems.

Stakeholders at the meeting saw land use maps of the Hat and Black Creek watersheds showing forested land to be the greatest land cover in both, followed by hay and pasture.

Different land uses discharge sediment and phosphorus runoff into waterways at different rates, with forested lands producing the least because greater vegetation filters rainwater.

Katie Shoemaker with DEQ’s contractor for the project, Wetland Studies and Solutions Inc. (WSSI), explained how the environmental consultant used estimated sediment and phosphorus loading rates for each type of land cover, multiplied by acreage in each watershed, to arrive at an estimate for how much phosphorus and sediment is being deposited annually. According to the results provided at the meeting, hay and pasture land is producing the greatest percentage of sediment in Hat Creek (51%) and in Black Creek (60%) and phosphorus in Black Creek (44%), compared to all other land uses.

DEQ and WSSI also were able to arrive at preliminary targets: an annual reduction of 18.6% sediment and 14.4% phosphorus in the Black Creek watershed would return that waterway to an unimpaired status.

But other factors also may be at play. DEQ and WSSI material from the meeting acknowledges that landslides during Hurricane Camille deposited a large amount of unconsolidated materials, including sediment, into the Hat Creek floodplain, which could be adding sediment to the stream.

DEQ’s study of the waterways also recognized possible historic land disturbances, noting widespread deforestation and intensive agriculture using poor row crop farming practices during the 1820’s to 1930’s may have contributed excess sediment to streambeds.

There is also the existence of the 6-acre impoundment at the Nelson County Sewage Treatment Plant in the Black Creek watershed. According to DEQ, the process of damming a stream and creating a lake “inherently alters the ecology of the stream by changing flow regimes, temperature regimes, and nutrient and organic matter dynamic,” affecting the insect community.

The sewage treatment plant is a permitted source of sediment and phosphorus in Black Creek, depositing 1,626 pounds of sediment and 1,284 pounds of phosphorus into the creek annually. McRae said permitted sources will not be the target of voluntary pollution reduction goals.

Located upstream of DEQ’s monitoring stations, the Sewage Treatment Plant documented a sewage overflow of 23,000 gallons of effluent during a power outage on May 5, 2021, where untreated sewage reached Black Creek.

DEQ’s sampling showed an increase in the creek’s phosphorus concentration after the event, but McRae noted phosphorus concentrations were elevated even before the overflow, indicating an ongoing problem rather than an isolated incident.

The next step in the process is to develop an allocation scenario, which McRae compared to adjusting a faucet, and determining how much the flow of pollutants needs to be turned down to restore aquatic life.

Rob Campbell with the James River Association said landowners can do a lot in the meantime by adding native plants to the streambanks on their properties. He directed landowners at the meeting to the James River Buffer Program (jamesriverbuffers.org) which provides funding to landowners within the James River watershed to create forested buffers along waterways on their properties.