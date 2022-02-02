Despite weather disruptions, second semester off to a strong start at high school

Wow! It has been a bizarre, wintery start to 2022! Mother Nature extended our winter break, offered a second unplanned winter break (Jan. 17 to Jan. 21), and even shortened one of our more recent weeks by a day. Despite the weather and power-related challenges thus far, great things are still happening at Nelson County High School!

For example, students and staff successfully transitioned to the second semester, students have been excited to be back at school and learning, and student discipline has been virtually non-existent. We are also fortunate that COVID has remained largely at bay (knock on wood), student attendance has improved since the first semester, and students have engaged in remote learning opportunities for review when they cannot physically enter the building due to inclement weather.

Our winter athletic teams have continued practices and competitions since we returned to school. Our Indoor Track team recently competed in The Fred Hardy Invitational at the Fork Union Military Academy and our Scholastic Bowl team competed in the Region 2C Sub-Region meet at Radford High School. We are proud of our Indoor Track and Scholastic Bowl teams and coaches for their commitment and preparation leading to these events and their performance in both events. Our Boy’s and Girls’ Basketball teams have continued to find success in January.

Similar to our Track and Scholastic Bowl participants and coaches, NCHS is very proud of our basketball players and coaches for their efforts and success. We are hopeful that our winter athletes will remain healthy and continue to perform well through the end of the Winter Sports Season. We are also excited to get our Spring Sports Season underway. Spring sports practices begin on Feb. 21.

NCHS and NCHS athletics was thrilled to recently celebrate former student Robert Morris for winning the state title for Pole Vaulting in 2021. Congratulations Robert! You make all of us Governors proud!

Our FFA team recently traveled to Rockbridge and competed in the Shenandoah Valley Invitational Meats Judging Contest. John Campbell (student) took 7th place in the Junior Meats Individuals Competition. Katie Powell, Houston Bryant, Cole Morris, and Austin Harris (also students) took 1st, 2nd, and 4th place in the Senior Meats Individuals Competition. Additionally, Nelson Middle School students performed exceedingly well at this competition. Congratulations to these students and Mr. Ramsey, Ms. Seaman, and Ms. Grooms (NMS) on a job well done.

NCHS Senior and Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School Student Katie Powell developed and coordinated the Nelson County Ag Expo 2022 for her BRVGS Senior Project. This well-received event took place on the evening of Jan. 26, featured sixteen businesses (local, regional, and out-of-state), and was the first-ever Ag Expo at NCHS (to the best of our knowledge). Katie, we are so proud of you for all of the time and effort you put into this wonderful event, and we hope that it will become an annual happening at NCHS in future years.

In addition to celebrating Katie, NCHS would like to recognize Mr. Marc Carraway and Ms. Elizabeth Knight for supporting Katie and all of our BRVGS students, NCHS’s FFA for assisting with setting up and breaking down the Expo, Berry Hill and the Augusta Co-Op for donating door prizes, and the following business partners/participants for helping to make this event possible: Hannah Victor, Dragonfly Farms, Virginia FFA & Nelson County FFA, Valley Fertilizer, Farm Credit, Rockingham Cooperative, NRCS, First Bank and Trust, masLabor, Edible Landscaping, Lovingston Vet Clinic, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Nelson Farm Bureau, James River Equipment, and Kubota of Lynchburg.

I am thrilled to recognize Ms. Hefele as our newest staff nominated Governor of the Month. Ms. Hefele has been a welcome member of our Science team and coaches our Scholastic Bowl Team. Ms. Hefele is committed to her students and our school’s success. She is a wonderful teacher and colleague. Ms. Hefele employs a variety of instructional methods to reach all learners. We are very lucky to have Ms. Hefele on staff and we are looking forward to the great things that she will undoubtedly do in the future.

We continue to promote our students, staff, and programs via our school’s Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts (@NCHSGOVS). We, like all NCPS schools, are now celebrating student successes weekly on our school and divisional Facebook accounts. NCHS and Nelson County Public Schools will continue to feature NCHS student success stories each Tuesday moving forward.

Thus far, we have celebrated Matthew Drumheller for winning the local American Legion Oratorical Contest, Isabella Vaughan and Alexis Alexander for successfully fulfilling their Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) requirements, Raelyn Allen who is currently completing her CNA certification requirements, and Katie Powell for developing and coordinating the first-ever NCHS Ag Expo. Congratulations Matthew, Isabella, Alexis, Katie, and to all future honorees.

Last but not least, and as always — we are excited to connect with and partner with our community members. If you would like to partner with NCHS, please do not hesitate to email me at csumner@nelson.k12.va.us. Until next time, stay safe and healthy.