Detour at U.S. 250 lifted early, intersection operating after Va. 151 approach work done

A traffic detour at the roundabout construction project at U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Virginia 151 (Critzer Shop Road) in Albemarle County has been lifted, nearly two days ahead of schedule, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

Traffic is back to the pre-detour pattern with movements through the intersection controlled by signals. The intersection location is shifted slightly to allow construction of the remaining part of the roundabout, according to VDOT.

The planned four-day detour was necessary to reconstruct the intersection approach on Virginia 151 to meet the elevation of the new roundabout. Crews with the contractor, Curtis Contracting Inc. of West Point, Virginia, worked extended shifts to accomplish the work necessary to reestablish access through the intersection and remove the detours.

“Everyone on the project team was aware of the inconvenience the detour caused for drivers,” said Will Stowe, project engineer for VDOT, in a news release. “Curtis worked as quickly and as safely as possible to finish the work and lift the detour routes.”

The roundabout project will replace the current signal-controlled intersection at U.S. 250 and Virginia 151.

The location has a significant crash history and the roundabout will improve safety and reduce congestion, particularly during high-volume travel times. It will also correct deficiencies in the roadway alignment and manage vehicle speeds, both of which have been identified as contributing factors in some crashes.

The U.S. 250/Route 151 roundabout project is one of six improvements in a “bundle” of projects in Albemarle County. Curtis Contracting Inc. is delivering the $28.5 million design-build contract. Four of the projects: modifications to the Interstate 64 interchange at U.S. 29, improvements to the ramp on northbound U.S. 29 at the Fontaine Avenue exit, a connection from Rio Mills Road to Berkmar Drive, and a roundabout at Route 20 (Stony Point Road) and Route 649 (Proffit Road) are complete.

The remaining two, the 250/151 roundabout and the diverging diamond interchange at I-64 and U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Pantops, are scheduled for completion in February 2023.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the Culpeper District’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.