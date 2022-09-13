Detour at Virginia 151 and U.S. 250 to start evening of Sept. 18

An upcoming roundabout construction project at the Critzer Shop Road (Virginia 151) and Rockfish Gap Turnpike (U.S. 250) intersection in Albemarle County may affect local traffic with detours.

From 7 p.m. Sep. 18 to 6 a.m. Sept. 22, a traffic shift at the intersection will allow workers to reconstruct the roundabout approach on Virginia 151.

According to a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) news release, traffic turning from U.S. 250 onto Virginia 151 will be detoured to Old Turnpike Road and then to Goodloe Lane and back onto Virginia 151 during the detour.

A section of Old Turnpike Road and all of Goodloe Lane will be converted to one-way traffic.

Northbound traffic on Virginia 151 will still be able to turn left or right onto U.S. 250 and local traffic on Virginia 151 between Goodloe Lane and U.S. 250 will be able to proceed north or south on Virginia 151. Local traffic on Goodloe Lane will have to continue south to access Virginia 151 and U.S. 250.

During the detour, flaggers at the U.S. 250 and Virginia 151 intersection and U.S. 250 and Old Turnpike Road intersection will direct drivers to the detours.

VDOT advised, “Drivers should slow down and use extreme caution when approaching the project work area since the detour may result in more congestion than usual.”

The new roundabout will replace the current signal-controlled intersection of U.S. 250 and Virginia 151, which VDOT reported has a significant crash history.