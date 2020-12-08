Dog of the week: Lady

Lady, an 18 month-old, microchipped, 60 pound dog with a sleek, easy care, red brindle coat, appears to be a plot hound and boxer mix. She has lived her life on a large farm and her idea of a good time was finding someone to play with. Her sunshine nature is all about fun.

She is a high energy dog that would love to learn tricks or be involved with any kind of dog sport like agility, fly ball, lure coursing, tracking, etc. If you are an extreme sport enthusiast, I bet Lady would love to be at your side.

Lady is crazy about everyone, and is good with dogs and with kids. Because of her enthusiasm, however, she could accidentally knock little ones down trying to love them, so supervising would be wise. With a little impulse control training, this dog has the brains and willingness to learn whatever she’s asked.