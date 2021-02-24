Dozens of essential farm workers receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Blue Ridge Health District first transitioned to phase 1b Jan. 18. As of Feb. 22, 4,100 doses have been administered in Nelson County with 1,334 people being fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Just more than 5,100 doses have been administered in Amherst County with 1,513 fully vaccinated in the county, according to the most recent VDH figures.

Like other health districts, BRHD now utilizes a statewide pre-registration system as opposed to a local registration system that used multiple surveys for different groups.

When Juan Chavez, a crew manager with Seaman’s Orchard, learned of the chance to be vaccinated, he said it was too good an opportunity for him to pass up.

“It is very important for us as we work in groups, we live in groups, but also just going to the store and seeing all these people in the store, now I feel that I’m protected and I’m going to be protected from the virus more than others,” Chavez said as Luna translated.

Following his first dose, Chavez said he was excited to receive his second dose.

Luna encourages everyone to get a vaccine when they become available.