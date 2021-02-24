Dozens of essential farm workers receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Dozens of Nelson County’s migrant farm workers and other essential farm workers received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend as health officials continue to work through phases of the immunization rollout.
With 200 available appointments, farm workers filtered in and out of the Nelson Center in Lovingston on Sunday for a mass vaccination clinic, one of several clinics to be held in the county since vaccination efforts began.
University of Virginia Medical Center personnel began administering the dozens of Pfizer vaccines at about 9 a.m.
It was a multi-organizational effort to bring vaccination services to farm workers in Nelson County, including collaboration from local growers, said Dr. Max Luna, associate professor of medicine in the division of cardiology and the coordinator of the UVa Latino Health Initiative.
“[Growers] respected them by saying you are not being forced to do this. The growers have risen to the occasion … in order to promote this and make it a celebration of health and ending the pandemic,” Vanessa Hale, founder of Central Virginia Farm Workers Initiative said.
Early into the clinic Sunday, Luna said he was “delighted to hear that everybody here is excited about the vaccine,” the result of an information campaign that worked to bridge language and cultural gaps in health literacy for many seasonal and migrant farm workers.
Luna said seasonal farmworkers are a “significantly underserved” community. The UVa doctor of 13 years added it was important to make sure they felt welcomed and well informed.
“Many of these people spend nine to 12 months in the U.S. in the farm camp away from their families with limited access to the language, limited access to information, limited access to health care. We need to approach them very differently,” Luna said. “They live in this bubble that is not necessarily a good bubble.” She added workers need to feel welcomed, well informed and not judged.”
Hale also pointed to congregate housing as being another risk factor for the essential workers.
Hale said her Nelson County-based nonprofit has dedicated dozens of hours to distributing pre-vaccination information to migrant workers.
Of the more than 100 migrant farm workers currently in the county on H2A work visas, more than half were registered to receive their first dose Sunday. Hale's group also helped to organize Sunday’s clinic.
“There is a lot of fear and the way through that is to use trusted resources to provide good solid information so people can make an informed decision,” Hale said.
Currently, the Blue Ridge Health District, which covers Nelson, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene and Louisa counties and the city of Charlottesville, is allocated 2,850 doses per week. During a Feb. 16 news conference, health district officials said the district continues to work through phase 1a and has begun vaccinations in 1b.
Blue Ridge Health District first transitioned to phase 1b Jan. 18. As of Feb. 22, 4,100 doses have been administered in Nelson County with 1,334 people being fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Just more than 5,100 doses have been administered in Amherst County with 1,513 fully vaccinated in the county, according to the most recent VDH figures.
Like other health districts, BRHD now utilizes a statewide pre-registration system as opposed to a local registration system that used multiple surveys for different groups.
When Juan Chavez, a crew manager with Seaman’s Orchard, learned of the chance to be vaccinated, he said it was too good an opportunity for him to pass up.
“It is very important for us as we work in groups, we live in groups, but also just going to the store and seeing all these people in the store, now I feel that I’m protected and I’m going to be protected from the virus more than others,” Chavez said as Luna translated.
Following his first dose, Chavez said he was excited to receive his second dose.
Luna encourages everyone to get a vaccine when they become available.
“I am so excited that they are taking this opportunity to get protected voluntarily and the benefit outweighs multiple, multiple times the minimum risk there is with the vaccine,” he said.
Luna said aside from making sure the essential personnel were protected, the vaccine clinic also would be an economic benefit as well.
“The other part is what would Nelson County do if all these people that are providing food to their table get sick?” Luna said. “It would be a hit to Nelson County families, a hit to Nelson County economy so that’s a secondary problem.”