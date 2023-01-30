Driver selected multi-state Theatre Educator of the Year

Nelson County High School teacher Diana Driver is the 2022-2023 National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Section Two Theatre Educator of the Year.

Virginia nominees are considered alongside teachers from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and Washington D.C. in the NFHS second section.

This is the first year the foundation has celebrated theater educators exclusively, awarding the Outstanding Theatre Award separately from the Outstanding Speech/Debate Educator Award, according to an NFHS release.

A second Central Virginia Performing Arts Educator, English teacher and speech and debate coach Aaron Reid of Lynchburg's E.C. Glass High School, was awarded the State Speech Educator of the Year.

“We are thrilled to recognize Diana and Aaron, who epitomize all theatre and speech educators in Virginia who tirelessly mentor students daily,” Virginia High School League (VHSL) Director of Academic Activities Shawn Knight said in a VHSL release.

Driver has been teaching for more than 25 years and earned her Bachelor’s of Fine Arts from Longwood College with a concentration in Performance. She also studied Pedagogy at the New York University Tisch School of the Arts.

Driver teaches Introduction to Drama, Intermediate Drama, Advanced Drama Honors, Musical Theatre and Film Studies at NCHS. She also directs the VHSL One-Act play for competition and the spring musical.

Driver confirmed via email her theater students have won at the VHSL One-Act Play Festival seven times.

“Driver also serves as a VHSL state theatre judge on a regular basis due to her excellent critiques and her rapport with other directors and students. In the summers, she serves within her community by helping local youth programs in the performing arts,” the NFHS release reads.