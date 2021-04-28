East District incumbent announces bid for reelection

“We have got to sit down and develop smart growth areas,” Rutherford said in an interview with the Nelson County Times. “That’s a huge priority of mine and I want to see us be successful in trying to define what areas will be good for growth and what areas growth should be slowed.”

Another priority, he said, is attracting and retaining more young families with children to address stagnant population growth and declining school enrollment, which he believed could be achieved through broadband, affordable housing and access to jobs, in that order.

“Pupil losses will be detrimental to our education system so we have to attract people to Nelson County,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford, who is running as a Republican, said he viewed his relatively young age as a strength. He was 23 when he was first elected to the board.

“You can’t treat age as a parameter necessarily of success. It’s all on the individual. I was ambitious, I wanted to get things done and that’s why as chairman of the broadband authority I was able to secure universal internet connection,” Rutherford said.

The deadline to file to run in the November election is June 8. Registrar Jackie Britt said as of April 22, no other person has filed to run for the East District.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.