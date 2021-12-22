Effort underway for a drug court in Nelson

Nelson County officials are pursuing establishment of a drug court, a program aimed at combating drug use in the county and putting individuals on the road to recovery.

Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford and Will Flory, an assistant county prosecutor, spoke on the benefits of a drug court program at the Nelson County Board of Supervisors’ Dec. 14 meeting. Rutherford said illegal narcotics use in the county has “taken over in great fashion” and cases have raised more than 500% from 2011 to 2020.

He said the county Commonwealth Attorney’s Office aggressively prosecutes such cases but described a drug court as a necessary measure.

“We can’t charge our way out of addiction,” Rutherford said, adding meth use is a major problem in the county that can’t be ignored.

“At the end of the day, methamphetamine is eating this county alive, whether you like it or not,” Rutherford said. “It affects everybody and everything.”

Flory has experience working with the Drug Enforcement Agency, Department of Homeland Security and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as a federal prosecutor. He said when he joined Nelson’s office he was asked to evaluate the way in which cases are handled, specifically in the area of drugs.

A drug court will help address underlying conditions and causes and is a way to reduce recidivism, Flory said.

He said 14 pounds of meth recently seized contains just more than 450 grams.

“That’s just a drop in the bucket... it’s here, it exists and it’s a problem,” Flory said.

The board approved $7,500 as a supplement to Rutherford’s office to cover costs of additional work to get the program going. The annual cost forecast is $255,000 and the Nelson Commonwealth Attorney’s Office is pursuing grant funding to cover as much as possible, the prosecutors said.

“We’re effective at affecting the supply [of drugs],” Flory said. “We need to address the demand.”

Drug court is a diversion program that helps eligible participants by providing resources to get them out of addiction, Flory said. Additional benefits are less strain on social services cases and more employment, he said.

A drug court team, including a judge, a probation officer, a clinician, a defense attorney, a member of the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office staff and a representative of the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office will meet once a week and identify candidates for the program, Flory said.

The biggest challenges are geography and access to services, he added. The goal is for participants to not have to drive to Charlottesville or other places outside the count. Treatment accounts for 76% of the program’s costs, Flory said.

The goal is to have an application for a drug court program to the Virginia Supreme Court by May and the hope is to fund a clinician position, largely through grant funding, he told supervisors.

“This is going to be a lengthy process,” Flory said. “We’re going to have lots of candidates. There is a need for a program like this, there is a need for these resources. I think this makes a lot of sense for the community.”

Al Ponton, a Lovingston resident, addressed the board earlier in the meeting during public comments and spoke of how drugs have affected his family.

“The drug use in the county, you’ve got to address it,” Ponton said to the board.

Rutherford said his office is working with every partner it can on the initiative and will strive to alleviate as much of the recurring costs of $255,000 per year as possible.

“...We cannot afford to do nothing,” Rutherford said.

Flory said a pre-conviction model program is preferred that intervenes in lives of young people to avoid a felony conviction and work with offenders to get go an alternative route other than jail that can have positive results. Successful participation in the program for some can lead to dismissal of charges, he said.

“I thank you for going in this direction,” Supervisor Skip Barton said to the prosecutors, adding the county is extraordinarily lucky to have Flory’s experience.

Rutherford asked the board to keep the $255,000 figure in mind as the budget process gets going in upcoming months and he may be back if grants don’t come through.

“It’s going to take buy-in and financial support from the board to make it happen,” Rutherford said.

He said drug court would have successful results for the Nelson community.

“This is an entire county effort,” said Rutherford. “Everyone has to be motivated to get the treatment for these individuals.”

