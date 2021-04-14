Ernie Reed seeking second term on Central District supervisor seat

“As the needs of the county have increased, so must our ability to serve those most in need”, Reed said in the release.

Reed, who is running as a Democrat, also is involved in the service authority’s recent projects to upgrade both the Wintergreen and Schuyler wastewater treatment systems and, through the board of supervisors, has advocated for support of county schools with additional funding in the past.

Reed said in the release he would like to see a resolution adopted that would designate July 5 as a day of celebration to commemorate the date the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a roughly 600-mile natural gas pipeline spanning Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina, was officially cancelled.

Before his election to the board of supervisors in 2018, Reed previously served as the head of the Nelson County-based group Friends of Nelson, a grassroots movement dedicated to opposing the construction of the pipeline. He started as president of the organization in April 2016 and was a founding board member at its inception in 2014.

“Nelson County residents unified and led the charge against what was clearly a misguided project,” Reed said in the release. “Now it our responsibility to see that landowners have the opportunity to regain full ownership of their properties.”

The deadline to file to run in the November election is June 8.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.