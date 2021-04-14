Ernie Reed seeking second term on Central District supervisor seat

Incumbent and current chair of the Nelson County Board of Supervisors Ernie Reed has announced his intention to seek a second term representing the Central District seat, serving residents of Faber and Nellysford.
“I feel that I have become an important part of the team sworn to ‘maintain Nelson County as a beautiful, safe, healthy, and prosperous rural county,’” the Faber resident said in a news release.
In addition to his role as supervisor, Reed also represents the county on the Nelson County Department of Social Services, the Nelson County Service Authority, the Nelson County Planning Commission, the Jefferson Area Board for Aging, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission and the Virginia Association of County’s Environmental and Agriculture Steering Committee.
“I have learned a lot in the last four years,” Reed said in the release. “I have seen how the county does what it does so well. It helps me to see a bit more clearly to the future of the county.”
If reelected, Reed said his priorities include a new home for the Nelson County Department of Social Services and the health department. Officials have noted in the past the DSS is in need of a larger space while the health department must find a more permanent home compared to the space it currently occupies at the Blue Ridge Medical Center.
“As the needs of the county have increased, so must our ability to serve those most in need”, Reed said in the release.
Reed, who is running as a Democrat, also is involved in the service authority’s recent projects to upgrade both the Wintergreen and Schuyler wastewater treatment systems and, through the board of supervisors, has advocated for support of county schools with additional funding in the past.
Reed said in the release he would like to see a resolution adopted that would designate July 5 as a day of celebration to commemorate the date the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a roughly 600-mile natural gas pipeline spanning Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina, was officially cancelled.
Before his election to the board of supervisors in 2018, Reed previously served as the head of the Nelson County-based group Friends of Nelson, a grassroots movement dedicated to opposing the construction of the pipeline. He started as president of the organization in April 2016 and was a founding board member at its inception in 2014.
“Nelson County residents unified and led the charge against what was clearly a misguided project,” Reed said in the release. “Now it our responsibility to see that landowners have the opportunity to regain full ownership of their properties.”
The deadline to file to run in the November election is June 8.