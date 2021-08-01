'Extremely bittersweet': Richardson bids farewell to parks department after three years at helm

"She has been a very valuable member of the County's staff. We wish her all the best," Carter said.

While the county searches for a new direction, Emily Harper, the department's previous director, has agreed to fill in on a part-time basis. Carter said the ideal candidate will have previous parks and recreation experience, including administrative experience and a in parks and recreation or closely related field.

Harper served as director of the parks department from 2001 to 2018. She said she accepted the job as interim director because she wanted to help out where she could.

"What I'm trying to do is just to keep things flowing until they hire a new person," Harper said.

As the department moves forward, Harper urged residents give their input on what programs or activities they would like to see happen in the county.

Richardson, in an email to the Nelson County Times, also thanked her staff for their hard work over the past three years.

"Also, I would be remiss not to mention Petey Vaughan, our recreation technician. He is a hard worker, and is fiercely dedicated to this community," Richardson said.