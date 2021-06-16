Faber resident Pamela Brice to challenge incumbent for Central District supervisor seat

Faber resident Pamela Brice will challenge incumbent Ernie Reed, seeking his second term, for the Central District seat on the Nelson County Board of Supervisors in the November election.

Brice, who is running as a Republican, said she was spurred to run after this past year, having to deal with at-home learning without reliable access to the internet during the pandemic.

“That’ll make you think long and hard about what’s going on in your community,” Brice said. “There are so many people that like to run their mouths, and I guess I’m a little bit one of those, but I’m trying to put my money where my mouth is. If I don’t participate in helping make good, positive changes, then I’m part of the problem.”

She has held a number of jobs in the past, operated a bed-and-breakfast and started a home health care business. In an interview with the Nelson County Times, she said she often volunteers as well, which sparked her interest in what was happening in the community.

“The truth is I want to delve more deeply into helping people around here, but also I’ve met so many people that say they need help,” Brice said. “I think I bring some well-rounded qualities to the position.”