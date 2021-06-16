Faber resident Pamela Brice to challenge incumbent for Central District supervisor seat

Faber resident Pamela Brice will challenge incumbent Ernie Reed, seeking his second term, for the Central District seat on the Nelson County Board of Supervisors in the November election.
Brice, who is running as a Republican, said she was spurred to run after this past year, having to deal with at-home learning without reliable access to the internet during the pandemic.
“That’ll make you think long and hard about what’s going on in your community,” Brice said. “There are so many people that like to run their mouths, and I guess I’m a little bit one of those, but I’m trying to put my money where my mouth is. If I don’t participate in helping make good, positive changes, then I’m part of the problem.”
She has held a number of jobs in the past, operated a bed-and-breakfast and started a home health care business. In an interview with the Nelson County Times, she said she often volunteers as well, which sparked her interest in what was happening in the community.
“The truth is I want to delve more deeply into helping people around here, but also I’ve met so many people that say they need help,” Brice said. “I think I bring some well-rounded qualities to the position.”
If elected, Brice said one of her priorities would be increasing community awareness of local happenings, especially for area seniors, more accessibility to local government, improvements to infrastructure along Virginia 151, supporting local businesses and having more community-based activities to participate in.
She also noted issues concerning Renaissance Ridge, an affordable housing project being built this year in Wintergreen, and the potential for consolidation of the county’s two elementary schools. Supervisors approved funding for a study to examine possibilities for consolidation in the fiscal year 2022 budget.
Brice also would like to see a “more active community center for our youth” and wants to put a magnifying glass on Nelson County Public Schools’ budget to ensure “every penny is being used in a very good way.”
She said she wants to lean on the community as well, building off what her constituents would want to see happen.
“I think because I’ve worked all over Nelson County I’ve gotten to certainly know a lot of people and get a lot of really good feedback … on what they want done in this area,” Brice said. “As my father said, I’ve never met a stranger.”
Although she is running as a Republican, Brice said she doesn’t want party lines to define how she would represent the Central District if she were elected.
“Republican, Democrat, that’s not the issue ... It’s a party of five and coming to what’s best for the community as opposed to what’s best for a party,” Brice said.