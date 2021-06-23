Facing rising costs, Nelson school board awards CIP projects to bidders

Faced with inflating costs, Nelson County Public Schools officials are looking at higher-than-anticipated price tags for several ongoing capital improvement projects, coming in at thousands of dollars more than what was previously estimated.

Ahead of the Nelson County School Board awarding contracts to bidders for the projects, Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin told board members during their June 10 meeting the rising costs were the result of a “perfect storm.”

“Unfortunately, we are in the midst of the perfect storm in terms of legislation changing, building products being in short supply, and therefore the costs are going up, and a lack of labor is that the bids have all come in substantially higher than what we anticipated,” Irvin said.

Originally estimated to cost more than $250,000, revamping the greenhouse at Nelson County High School — a project that looks to breathe new life into the facility as well as address safety concerns — would cost the division nearly $450,000, Irvin said.

“Due to the condition of the greenhouse and the fact that we’ve identified it as a concern, our recommendation would be to go ahead and approve the low bidder using all of the funds from this year’s CIP program to be carried over from this year to pay for that project,” Irvin said.