Family, friends gather to celebrate life of Alexis Murphy

“She touched people in so many different ways and I think for somebody to be 17 and have such an impact on people’s lives … just kind of speaks to who she was and the person she would have become had she not been taken so tragically,” Taylor said. “In time I hope that we will understand why our family was chosen to go through this and why Alexis was the person to be taken from us.”

Trina Murphy, also an aunt to Alexis, gave a eulogy during the ceremony, which was filled with tears and laughter, she said.

“We wanted it to be representative of her life and her personality. We just didn’t want a stuffy, traditional, everybody-is-sad type of service. We wanted to have some laughter and talk about some of the silly things she used to do and just share our memories,” Trina Murphy said.

In a phone interview June 7, Trina Murphy said she hadn’t come to terms with the ceremony a couple days prior. And while this is the first birthday in seven years the family can say Alexis is back home, it doesn’t bring her a full sense of closure.

“For me, I just started the grieving process in December. When someone is missing there is no process for that. You cant go through the stages of death when someone is still missing,” Trina Murphy said.