Nelson fourth graders spent a day on the farm April 19, guided by Nelson County High School FFA students.

The NCHS FFA chapter again this year organized a day of agricultural education and fun for middle schoolers, holding demonstrations and leading activities.

Chris Bryant of James River Equipment taught a farm equipment safety lesson again this year, telling fourth graders what the machines parked around the field are used for, and how to stay safe around them.

New to the Food For America event this year, students from five Nelson fourth-grade classes planted their own strawberry plant at one station and then made strawberry ice cream at another.

Chapter President Houston Bryant and Vice President Daniel Campbell led fourth graders to different pens set up outside high school, Nelson Middle School complex, showing students the pigs, sheep and cattle they raised.

Both Bryant and Campbell are seniors and will be attending Piedmont Virginia Community College in the fall, then plan to transfer to four-year universities.

Bryant said serving as FFA President is a “big responsibility” but that it’s rewarding to work with younger children. His favorite part about FFA is the friends he’s made through the chapter.

Campbell brought the heifer and steer in one pen from his farm at home. FFA students raise the pigs and a flock of sheep at school, coming in half an hour before school starts to walk and turn the pigs out of their pen and train them, said NCHS Agricultural Science teacher and FFA Advisor Cole Ramsey.

Ramsey said students in the chapter have already won a state soils competition and competed nationally for meats and livestock judging.