February filled with many happenings, activities at Nelson County High School

For February to be the shortest month, it sure has been a busy and exciting time at Nelson County High School.

We at NCHS (along with our divisional colleagues) were excited to celebrate our School Board and its members as part of School Board Appreciation Month. According to the Virginia School Board Association, there are nearly 850 School Board members in Virginia. We are lucky to have five amazing board members who give their time to tackle incredibly hard work in arguably one of the toughest times in education. As many guests have indicated during public comment at past meetings, serving on the School Board is a difficult, commendable, and often thankless job.

To our School Board members, we at NCHS see you, and we appreciate you for all that you do for our students, staff, school, division, and community.

In addition to School Board Appreciation Month, February also houses National FFA Week. Mr. Ramsey, Mrs. Seaman, our FFA leadership, and our FFA engaged in a weeklong FFA celebration. For me, the highlight of the week was an FFA Faculty Meeting where FFA leaders fed and presented to our staff. Mr. Ramsey and our FFA student leaders highlighted the tenets of a sound FFA program and the benefits of being an FFA student. As part of the celebration, student leaders recognized staff members who are FFA alumni. It was amazing to hear the impact FFA had and continues to have on so many of our staff and students.

Writing of FFA, many of NCHS’s and Nelson Middle School’s FFA students participated and placed in the Block and Bridle Contest at Virginia Tech in February. For specific details about Junior Stockmans, Senior Stockmans, Junior Livestock Judging, Senior Livestock Judging, Hippology Contests, Junior Stations and Judging, Horse Judging, and other winners, I invite the community to visit the Nelson County FFA Facebook page and review the posts from Feb. 12 and Feb. 27. To all winners, participants, and sponsors — congratulations on a job well done!

Our Boy’s and Girl’s Varsity Basketball teams finished their seasons strong. We are so proud of our male and female Winter Sports coaches and student-athletes. Everyone involved has a lot to be proud of, particularly our boys for going undefeated and earning the title of Dogwood District Champions. Way to go fellas!

I was honored to meet with each of our 2022 Golden Governors to let them know of their GG status. For those who do not know, Golden Governors are senior students who represent the top ten percent of the Senior class. These students will participate in a banquet in May in which we will honor them, and they will honor an NCPS staff member who had a profound impact on their lives. We also recognize these students at gradation both verbally (in script) and visually (via Gold Tassels on their caps).

Stella Shoemaker (Senior) is revamping NCHS’s Student Government Association (SGA) as part of her Blue Ridge Virtual Governor School (BRVGS) capstone project. Stella’s goal is to increase student representation and agency in school leadership and decision-making processes. Having read the group’s proposed constitution and observed its democratic processes in a 5th Block meeting, I think Stella is onto something special. I am excited to see students taking such pride and interest in their school, and I look forward to seeing the fruits of Stella and her peers’ labor.

After some illness and weather-related setbacks, we successfully completed all Fall 2021 SOL testing. Thank you to Mr. Kevin Walker (Assistant Principal) and Dr. Yarzebinski (Supervisor of Instruction) for overseeing and ensuring smooth testing processes. As we head into Spring SOL testing, we are offering a few remediation opportunities. For everyone’s awareness, we will remediate students who are currently enrolled in second-semester classes with SOL tests during the school day. Teachers will invite students who were unsuccessful on SOL tests in previous semesters to remediate after school (in person) or in the evening (virtually). Teachers are calling and sending letters to those needing to attend after-school remediation. As a reminder, students require verified credits, earned by passing SOL tests, to graduate high school. I encourage all students requiring SOL remediation to take advantage of the remedial opportunities offered to them as these opportunities might put them one step closer to earning their high school diploma.

On March 3 and March 4, Dr. Cox (Interim Superintendent) will visit every 1st and 2nd Block classroom at NCHS to meet staff and students. We are looking forward to hosting him at NCHS on these dates and thank him in advance for taking the time to make everyone in our school feel valued.

In closing, I am incredibly excited about the upcoming Spring Musical (Footloose) and Prom. Ticket sales are currently underway for all four musical shows, and Prom information is forthcoming. For information about both events and ticketing information, I encourage our community to visit our Facebook and Instagram pages @nchsgovs.

Until next time, I hope everyone remains safe and healthy!