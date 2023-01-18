Financial advisor lays out 27-year repayment plan for county's share in ACRJ renovation project

The Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail (ACRJ) renovation project is expected to be completed by 2025, but Nelson County and member jurisdictions Charlottesville and Albemarle County can expect to pay off the debt associated with the project until 2051.

The cost estimate for the project is $49 million and member jurisdictions are eligible for a 25% reimbursement from the state for that cost after the project is completed. Ben Wilson of ACRJ’s financial advisement firm Davenport & Company LLC provided an overview of the regional jail’s financing plan for the Nelson County Board of Supervisors at its January meeting.

According to Wilson’s presentation, total repayment of the principal and associated interest payments for the project will come to $72,887,150 after 28 years of payments. Nelson’s share in the cost, like its share in the cost of annual jail operations, will be proportional to its share of inmates relative to member jurisdictions, and is estimated to total $9,468,039 over the same time period.

Nelson will have a smaller payment due in 2024 of $27,539, during the initial interim financing period to fund design and engineering costs, according to the presentation. Then permanent financing is projected to start in 2025, and the county can expect to pay $338,130 — its share in only the interest on the loan for the project — in both 2025 and 2026.

In 2027 member jurisdictions start paying both principal and interest payments for the project, and Nelson can expect to owe level mortgage-style payments of on average $350,600 annually until 2051.

Wilson’s estimates for Nelson’s annual payments are based on the county’s current 13% share in ACRJ costs, but those annual payments could change if Nelson’s percentage inmate contribution changes.

During his June 2022 presentation to supervisors, area Criminal Justice Planner Neal Goodloe reported an upward trend in that percentage over the last decade that could continue into the next decade.

Goodloe reported that in 2021 Nelson County inmates expended 17.4% of all ACRJ bed days, while Albemarle County inmates expended 39.4% of ACRJ bed days and Charlottesville inmates expended 34.1%. But Nelson’s smaller share in 2021 represented a 243% increase from 2011 — Goodloe said Nelson had only a 5% share of jail bed day expenditures as recently as 2009. Meanwhile, Albemarle’s share in overall bed day utilization increased only 14%, and Charlottesville’s share decreased 35% over the same decade.

The county’s budgeted share in the cost for ACRJ jail operations for 2023 is $1.2 million.

Wilson reported Davenport & Company will return to supervisors in May with proposals on the interim financing.