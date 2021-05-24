Fire leaves Stoney Creek home damaged, firefighter treated for heat exhaustion

Multiple emergency response units responded Saturday to a house fire that left a Stoney Creek home "moderately damaged" and one firefighter was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center for heat exhaustion.

According to a release from the Wintergreen Fire Department, crews were dispatched at about 4:58 p.m. May 22 and smoke was visible from the station. Upon arrival, a moderate fire was showing from the second floor of a two-story home which was occupied at the time.

All occupants were evacuated safely, the release notes.

The release states there was a staffing shortage at the time as Wintergreen Fire and Rescue was responding to two separate EMS calls at the time of the blaze. In response, volunteers and several off-duty staff responded along with members of the Piney River Volunteer Fire and Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire departments

