Firefly celebrates fourth business anniversary, 15,000 customers with internet connection

Firefly Fiber Broadband, a wholly owned subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, celebrated its fourth business anniversary in June and connected its 15,000th customer to gigabit-speed fiber broadband in August.

Firefly announced the landmarks via a news release Aug. 29.

“Firefly is celebrating this milestone alongside the 15,000 rural residences and businesses that finally have access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet. We are proud to serve our community by bridging the digital divide, and look forward to connecting the next 15,000 in the coming years,” Firefly President and CEO Gary Wood said in the release.

With its Regional Internet Service Expansion (RISE) Project, Firefly has partnered with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, Dominion Energy Virginia, Amherst County, Nelson County, and 11 other Central Virginia counties to provide internet access to underserved homes and businesses.

According to the release, Firefly is on schedule to complete the mainline fiber construction it needs to make broadband service available to every CVEC member by the fourth quarter of 2022.

“Upon completion, 38,000 CVEC members will have access to Firefly’s fiber-to-the-home internet,” the release reads.

Wood updated the Nelson County Board of Supervisors in July, estimating more than 90% of Nelson residents will have access to gigabit-speed internet by year end.