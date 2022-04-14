Firefly continues broadband expansion in Nelson

More Nelson County homes will have access to high-speed internet in coming months, thanks to a multi-county and business partnership.

Representatives from Firefly Fiber Broadband, a subsidiary of Nelson County-based Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, updated the Nelson County Board of Supervisors on the Regional Internet Service Expansion (RISE) project at the board's April 12 meeting. With RISE, Nelson County has partnered with Firefly, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, Dominion Energy, Appalachian Power and 12 neighboring counties to bring universal broadband access to all county homes.

Firefly President and CEO Gary Wood told the board his company has finished its Martins Store, Colleen, Wintergreen, and Gladstone substations, which are currently in service.

“We have 8,100 homes we passed today that have fiber service. We have 4,093 active accounts on as of yesterday,” he told the board.

Wood said Firefly has installed about 750 miles of fiber in Nelson County with a total investment of more than $28 million so far. He estimated it will take another $7.2 million to complete 1,000 miles of fiber.

Wood told the board Firefly has completed 50% of fiber placement for the Massies Mill circuit. He also estimated fiber construction in Schuyler would start in June and could be completed by the end of May.

“Schuyler has a fairly small footprint. And we’re building it about 25 miles a week total. So we’ll go through that pretty quickly when we get there.”

Wood said CVEC expects to finish fiber installation and then have splicing and service drops completed by the end of the year.

“We will get all the CVEC members who want service in the county service this year,” he said.

Members in Appalachian Power’s coverage areas will see final connections throughout the year and possibly into next year, he added.

CVEC Key Accounts Representative Galen Creekmore explained fiber connection is a lengthier process than citizens might expect.

“Internet has only been available in large part by satellite internet. What your citizens are used to when they think of scheduling connections for internet service is scheduling an install,” where they have internet the day after a satellite dish is installed, Creekmore said.

“Fiber, as you know, is a much better project: future-proof technology, permanent infrastructure. But it does not work like that,” he added.

Creekmore said homeowners can expect an approximate six month "flutter of activity” — from data collection, design, make-ready engineering, make-ready construction, fiber construction, splicing to service extensions to homes — until “we actually have a spliced piece of fiber that has laser light coming through it at the side of their foundation of their house.”

Creekmore directed citizens to the Firefly RISE webpage at www.fireflyva.com/rise for more information, a construction schedule and a coverage map.

