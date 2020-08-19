Firefly, Nelson County partner for $1 million investment in broadband expansion

Invigorated with additional federal aid money, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 11 allocated $1.125 million for Firefly Fiber Broadband to use for immediate broadband expansion in the county.

A proposal by Firefly — a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative — to complete a total of six projects in the areas of Shipman, Arrington, Gladstone, Piney River and Colleen would provide reliable, high-speed internet to more than 400 homes and businesses off the CVEC system by Dec. 31.

“We understand that there are challenges that the pandemic has brought and really emphasized the need for broadband everywhere ... . Never before has there been as much reason to have rural broadband available everywhere,” Gary Wood, CEO of Firefly and CVEC, said to members of the Nelson County Broadband Authority.

The partnership between Firefly and the county comes almost two weeks before Nelson County Public Schools students are set to return to class in an entirely virtual format for the first nine weeks of the fall semester.

The expansion calls for the installation of about 16 miles of fiber optic cable, according to a news release from Firefly.

That money, made available through a second round of CARES Act funding, brings the county’s total pool of money to more than $2.6 million. The decision on how to allocate CARES Act funding rested with the county’s board of supervisors.

Speaking to members of the authority Tuesday before the board of supervisors meeting, Wood said to use funds made available through the CARES Act, the deadline for these fiber projects would need to coincide with the deadline localities have to spend the money, which is the end of 2020.