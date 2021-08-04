Firefly seeks grant funding for broadband expansion in 12 counties

Firefly Fiber Broadband is going after state money that will allow it to reach unserved and underserved areas in a dozen counties, including Amherst and Nelson.

Dubbed the Regional Internet Service Expansion (RISE), Firefly, a wholly owned subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, is asking for public input to help identify underserved areas as officials pursue the grant funding.

In a virtual town hall held July 29, CEO of Firefly and CVEC Gary Wood said officials are hoping to collect as many surveys as possible ahead of the Aug. 7 deadline in order account for as many underserved localities as possible in a single project.

“The reason we are doing the survey this summer is to find exactly where those unserved areas are so we can draw the most accurate map and include absolutely as many unserved locations as possible in this one project,” Gary Wood, CEO of Firefly and CVEC, said.

Wood encouraged everyone to complete the survey, even if they are in an area Firefly already has identified as unserved or underserved.

“The key to us having a project that reaches everyone though is getting the input from the residents through our survey. And if its an area just outside an area we have defined as unserved, it helps extend those borders,” Wood said.