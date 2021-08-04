Firefly seeks grant funding for broadband expansion in 12 counties

Firefly Fiber Broadband is going after state money that will allow it to reach unserved and underserved areas in a dozen counties, including Amherst and Nelson.
Dubbed the Regional Internet Service Expansion (RISE), Firefly, a wholly owned subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, is asking for public input to help identify underserved areas as officials pursue the grant funding.
In a virtual town hall held July 29, CEO of Firefly and CVEC Gary Wood said officials are hoping to collect as many surveys as possible ahead of the Aug. 7 deadline in order account for as many underserved localities as possible in a single project.
“The reason we are doing the survey this summer is to find exactly where those unserved areas are so we can draw the most accurate map and include absolutely as many unserved locations as possible in this one project,” Gary Wood, CEO of Firefly and CVEC, said.
Wood encouraged everyone to complete the survey, even if they are in an area Firefly already has identified as unserved or underserved.
“The key to us having a project that reaches everyone though is getting the input from the residents through our survey. And if its an area just outside an area we have defined as unserved, it helps extend those borders,” Wood said.
A map of the 12 counties presented during the town hall shows a majority of Nelson County rests on the CVEC system, which means fiber build out will be complete by the end of mid-year next year, Wood said. Roughly a third of the county, mostly in the south and southeast region, are identified as unserved.
Once Firefly finalizes the map of unserved areas, it will proceed with a preliminary engineering report which will reveal cost estimates.
After receiving those estimates, Wood said Firefly will make a determination based on the level of funding it will request from the state grant program and will also ask individual counties for financial support.
As of July 29, Firefly has received more than 3,000 surveys from the combined 12 counties. According to Melissa Gay, CVEC Communications and Member Services Manager, the broadband provider has received 100 surveys from Amherst County and 81 from Nelson.
“The right answer is we haven’t received enough. Keep sending them,” Wood said during the town hall.
Wood estimated the project overall will include some 35,000 connections. He said he hoped to receive 10% of that number in survey responses.
A news release states the grant program considers any household or business to be unserved or underserved if that location lacks access to internet speeds faster than 25 megabytes per second download or three megabytes per second upload.
Dennis Reece, general manager for Firefly, added it was key that internet connections also be reliable. He urged those with unreliable connections to specify so in the survey.
“In my experience ... I’ve seen where people can get reliable service only one or two days a week and the rest of the week its unusable,” Reece said. “Even if your speed test does come back higher than that, please use those extra fields at the bottom of the survey to describe to us if the service is inconsistent and how its impacting you.”
The short survey also requires a speed test for those using fixed wireless services or DSL in order to “help make the case for this grant application,” Wood said. He noted if residents are using satellite service or cellphone service for internet connections, then those homes are considered unserved and a speed test is not necessary.
“Everyone we get helps us whether its inside the area we already know is unserved by helping cement that case,” Wood said.
Wood noted there is a possibility other service providers could challenge Firefly on its identification of unserved areas. If that incumbent provider feels they provide adequate service, then they are required to provide proof to the grant agency, he said.
If that is the case, that location will be ineligible for the grant.
A timeline will be released at a later date, Wood said.
Individuals may visit www.fireflyva.com/rise to take the broadband survey.