The Virginia Department of Transportation seeks public input on its traffic and safety study of the Virginia 151 corridor.

The first public engagement session is set for April 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Rockfish Valley Community Center. A second session also will be held within the study area but has not yet been announced.

An online survey is available through April 10 at https://metroquestsurvey.com/vz37 and also can be accessed on the VDOT website, virginiadot.org, by following the “projects & studies” tab, and selecting the Lynchburg region. A report of the results also is available on this page.

The study area is about 14 miles, from the Afton Mountain Road intersection with Virginia 151 to 2.5 miles south of the state highway’s intersection with Beech Grove Road, and 13 intersections also are included.

According to VDOT, the study will “identify strategies and improvements to address existing and future traffic congestion, safety concerns, and improve multi-modal accessibility on the corridor.”