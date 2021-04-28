'Flurry of memories': Blue Ridge Life Magazine publishes final issue on 16th anniversary

Despite the end of the print product, Tommy Stafford said the electronic side of Blue Ridge Life is not going away. He added the two have plenty to do between the farm, their children on the cusp of being teenagers and Yvette Stafford’s real estate business.

“The website is such an archive, I don’t ever want it to go away even if I quit maintaining,” Tommy Stafford said.

Old habits die hard, though. Even with the final edition in the books, Yvette Stafford said she still catches herself thinking of potential stories to cover, only to realize moments later that won’t be the case.

The Staffords couldn’t help but reminisce on stories from the past 16 years as they sat outside their Roseland farmhouse amid chirping birds and gentle gusts of wind that ruffled trees and swayed fields of grass.

“We were all about printing fluff. Pretty pictures and nice words,” Yvette Stafford said, from heartwarming stories to bizarre hobbies.

Tommy Stafford recalled one of his favorite stories about a boy with his pet parakeet. He described it as a simple story that would have never seen the light of day in a more traditional publication.