For the Avagyans, a journey almost two decades in the making has come to an end

A journey about 17 years in the making finally came to an end when Ara, Gayane and their daughter Ludi Avagyan could call themselves United States citizens just in time for the July 4 holiday.

“It was really nice. It was good that the journey came to the end,” Gayane Avagyan said.

With the uncertainty of what the future will look like because of the coronavirus pandemic and having waited so long already, Gayane Avagyan said the family couldn’t wait any longer.

On June 30 they pushed pause on their incredibly busy lives on their farm in Shipman and drove down to Norfolk to take their oath of citizenship.

“I think it’s a testament to how hard my parents work. Literally we drove three and a half hours for an eight-minute ceremony and hopped right back in the car. … they had to get right back to the farm and get back to work,” Ludi Avagyan said.

However, there still is one missing piece before the family of four can fully celebrate. Samson Avagyan, Ara and Gayane’s son, still has to take his oath and receive his citizenship status, but they anticipated that would happen Wednesday.

“We’re hoping that he will get it done and have it over with also. I wish it were by family, I feel like it should have been by family,” Ludi Avagyan said.

The Avagyans always have considered Nelson County their home away from home and their customers like neighbors, friends and even family. They have established roots in the community that go beyond what they plant in the fields of Double H Farm — which the family owns — nestled in Shipman.