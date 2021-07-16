Former area prosecutor Combs announces bid for 5th District Democratic nomination

Combs said he believes there is too much concentration on partisan issues in Congress and that, if elected, he would turn the focus toward issues that more directly impact the 5th District.

“I think life and politics should be about helping folks and giving folks opportunity, and that’s what I would like to do,” he said. “I think the folks out in the rural counties are just as concerned about trying to make their lives better as folks in urban areas.”

Though he acknowledges it as more of a local government issue, Combs said public safety is among the chief concerns he has for the district. Though he is in support of incarceration alternatives, such as mental health and drug treatment court dockets, Combs said he is troubled by conversations centering around defunding the police.

“I think most police officers do a great job, they protect the public and they deserve to be safe, as well. But people that are out in the community need to feel safe when they interact with police,” he said. “I think both the police force and the community are striving to get better and to take away some of those issues that may make people feel unsafe.”

As the son of a school teacher, Combs said he believes that education is “the great equalizer,” along with access to high-quality, affordable health care.