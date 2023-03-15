A Shipman resident with law enforcement experience has announced he is running for Nelson County Sheriff in the Nov. 8 election. Mark Embrey, 45, has filed to run as an independent and is the only declared candidate for the position with the Nelson County Registrar’s Office as of March 13. The filing deadline is June 20.

Nelson County Sheriff David Hill, who first was elected to the seat in a four-way race in 2015, confirmed for the Nelson County Times on March 15 he is seeking a third term.

Embrey is currently employed as a sales agent at the Virginia Farm Bureau office in Lovingston and is a former patrol supervisor for the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

“I believe Nelson County needs new leadership in the sheriff’s office. I believe it needs new energy, and I believe it needs to be taken in a new direction,” Embrey said in a phone interview.

Embrey said he’s a fourth-generation Nelsonian, born and raised on a farm in Shipman. A graduate of Nelson County High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Radford University.

“I have a very diversified law enforcement background, which I firmly believe makes me a very, very qualified candidate,” he said.

Embrey has 20 years of law enforcement experience, starting his career as a Virginia State Police trooper. He joined the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office as a sheriff’s deputy in 2009, then moved to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in 2016, taking a promotion to the role of first sergeant. In 2018, Embrey returned home and worked for the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office as a patrol supervisor.

In 2021, he was offered his current position with the Virginia Farm Bureau. Embrey said the career change was partially because after 20 years of service he began qualifying for retirement, and partially because, “...I was not happy with the direction the sheriff’s office was going at the time, so I made the switch.”

Mark’s father was Edward Lynn “Eddie” Embrey, who died in 2019. Eddie Embrey was a Faber Volunteer Fire Department chief, a member and captain of the Nelson County Rescue Squad and a Virginia Department of Forestry employee for 37 years. He aided in relief and recovery efforts after Hurricane Camille.

“My father was a true leader. He was well respected in his occupation, in his purview. People looked up to him,” Embrey said. “True leaders inspire and my father was able to maximize his ability to speak, to communicate and to basically bring people together to achieve a common goal. And I have all those characteristics within me.”

Embrey said the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office needs greater structure, transparency and a better working relationship with the Nelson Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

He said his first steps if elected would be “to reorganize the department, to create more efficiency and effectiveness in providing basic law enforcement services to the community. That would include reducing response times and better time management, if you will.”

Asked about filling vacancies in the department, Embrey said he’s been approached by officers who live in Nelson but work in departments outside the county who would work under his leadership.

Embrey is married to Jennifer Embrey and has two sons.