Free flu shots offered in Nelson County

Free drive-thru flu shots will be offered from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Nelson Heritage Center, 1653 Thomas Nelson Highway in Arrington.

The shots are available for anyone ages 3 and older, unless they have COVID-19 symptoms or are in quarantine/isolation.

No appointments are needed; shots will be given on a first come, first served basis until supplies run out.

For more information, call the Thomas Jefferson Health District of the Virginia Department of Health at (540) 967-3703 or visit www.tjhd.org.