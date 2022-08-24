Friends of Nelson turned 500 pounds of plastic waste into bench for RVCC

A new bench at the edge of the Rockfish Valley Community Center playground makes for a comfortable, shady seat — made of trash.

The bench is the product of half a year’s work on the part of environmental advocacy group Friends of Nelson after the organization responded to a challenge posed by outdoor furniture company Trex: if a school or community can collect more than 500 pounds of plastic refuse in a six-month span, the company will donate a composite bench.

Five hundred pounds is a lot of plastic bags. Friends of Nelson President Mary Eiserman said the bed of her Ford F-150 truck packed full with plastic for Trex was only about 50 to 60 pounds.

But Eiserman said huge community participation made the process go smoothly. Friends of Nelson collected plastic at the weekly farmers market and IGA Blue Ridge Grocery in Nellysford — Eiserman said any plastic that tears when stretched was eligible for recycling. According to its website, Trex collects clean and dry grocery bags, cling wrap, newspaper sleeves, and produce bags among many other plastics.

She noted the recycling bins outside Food Lion grocery stores are another ongoing Trex collection site and the IGA has opted to keep its Trex collection bin.

Friends of Nelson completed the challenge in October and the group delivered the bench in late July. Eiserman said RVCC has been supportive of her organization’s efforts over the years; Friends of Nelson fought the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline until it was canceled in 2020.

The bench’s spot under a shady tree is only temporary, because RVCC already is making headway on ambitious plans to revamp its outdoor space.

Grounds Committee Chairperson Tori Jenkins was at work on the community center’s landscaping on Aug. 9 despite the heat.

She pointed out the newly poured asphalt path leading from the front of RVCC, past the skate park and entrance to Trager Brothers Coffee 2.0 and leading to the construction site for the new skate park. As of Aug. 9, volunteers had constructed a wooden frame for the new ramp next to the asphalt platform where it will go.

Jenkins explained equipment from the current skate park will be moved to the new site further north up Crawfords View Road behind the community center, allowing the area where the skate park is now to be used for formal events. The basketball court will stay, and the footprint of the skate park will become a pickleball court.

“It’ll be a big area that people can put up tents and have a dance floor if there’s a wedding. So we’re trying to open up some options for functionality, and make it a little more cohesive,” Jenkins said.

She and RVCC Executive Director Stu Mills showed off the master plan map for the grounds, where the asphalt path continues to circle the entire perimeter — only about a third is complete now. The plan also features a circular parking and drop-off area outside the Treasure Chest thrift shop, a café seating area outside Trager Brothers and multiple paved accessible parking areas.

Mills hopes to have the skate park completed by September so the community center can tear down the old ramp before an October wedding in the central pavilion.

Next is expanding and updating the playground. Mills explained the current equipment is designed for children ages 7 to 12 but doesn’t accommodate 2- to 6-year-olds. The revamped playground will be more “user friendly,” with equipment for younger children. It also will have features for disabled children; Mills described new interactive playground equipment that even children in motorized scooters can use and play on.

But he said moms have told him they like the playground’s proximity to the skate park because they can keep their eyes on younger children playing and older children skating at the same time. Mills has a solution — an additional playground next to the new skate park is also in the plan. He described the vision for this playground as more natural and traditional, with classic elements such as a sandpit, tunnels, a swing and a seesaw.

Mills isn’t fazed by the $120,000 price tag for both playgrounds RVCC has yet to fundraise. He spoke of the significant grant funding from local and national foundations and dedicated community membership that’s made completed projects possible. When Mills joined RVCC ten years ago, there were 263 members and yearly membership was $20. Now, the community center is supported by 736 members, who’s yearly membership levels go up to $3,000.

RVCC just surpassed its fundraising goal of $66,000 to expand the solar panels on the center’s roof, raising $70,000 for the project. Mills said after the expansion, RVCC will generate close to 45% of its own electricity. He said an average monthly electric bill for the 26,000 square foot center is $1,500, and estimates new solar capabilities will reduce out-of-pocket costs by a little more than $7,000 annually.

“That’s true cash for us that we can do a lot of programming with, so that’s a lot of money. More importantly is reducing our carbon footprint. That’s a lot less fossil fuels, it’s a lot less coal, it’s a lot less natural gas that we’re burning to keep the lights on here. That’s incredible.”