Fundraising efforts for Fleetwood center gets a boost

The Fleetwood Community Center’s plan to replace the facility’s roof has received a $50,000 boost from the Nelson County Board of Supervisors.
Florence Hernandez, who attended the old Fleetwood Elementary School and serves as the nonprofit’s board president, said the building has fallen into disrepair since its closure due to COVID-19.
“We are planning new fundraising events, enlisting community members to contribute to the upkeep of the grounds and maintenance, and are applying for grants to improve the grounds and fields for community recreational use,” Hernandez said.
In recent months the nonprofit has participated in a bake sale and hosted the inaugural Dicey Cruise-In car show and dice run, among other fundraising efforts, Hernandez said. With a $10,000 donation from the Nelson County Community Fund and a local match of another $10,000, the nonprofit raised money in eight weeks to rebuild the basketball court and install a free 9-hole, par 3-disc golf course through the help of more than 100 volunteers, 24 sponsors and countless donors, according to Hernandez.
She said the nonprofit has learned an anonymous donor is interested in sponsoring a master plan to help gauge the scope and process of restoring the building.
With the same format of matching every dollar raised, the nonprofit believes the $50,000 will help reach $100,000 in the next year for replacing the roof.
Since its closure in 1995, Fleetwood has stood largely vacant, with its biannual event, the Fleetwood Trail Ride, helping to pay the bills and keep the lights on. The nonprofit is raising money to restore it for use as a local education center, recreation facility and community destination.
The building is located on Crabtree Falls Highway, about 1.5 miles from Mac’s Country store. The nonprofit recently held its first large event since fall 2019.
As the building was left empty during the pandemic, a leak was unnoticed that further damaged the roof that was in what used to be Hernandez’s fourth grade classroom.
Long-term goals include renovations of the interior and exterior of the building, installation of new bathrooms and locker rooms, renewal of all of the ball fields, and even the possibility to invite local businesses to rent space in the old classrooms.
The Fleetwood service area, which includes Roseland, Tyro, Montebello, Piney River and Arrington, is underserved by places for recreation, according to the nonprofit.
Supervisor David Parr said the county’s hope with the matching funds format is to double the money and add to the excitement to help it thrive again.
“I think it’s important to get the community engaged,” Parr said.
Parr said the first call he received after announcing his candidacy for the West District supervisor seat was about the Fleetwood center.
Supervisor Robert “Skip” Barton complimented Hernandez and nonprofit leaders for its efforts.
“The strength of Nelson County is community and you’ve shown that,” Barton said.