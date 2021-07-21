'Glamping' operation permit at Crabtree Falls OK'd

A special use permit for a glamping campground operation in Tyro received the Nelson County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous approval July 13.

The property on Crabtree Falls Highway currently is home to the Cabins at Crabtree Falls, which has several cabins available for lodging. Richard Norman, the applicant, is constructing four above-ground decks to be used as glamping sites and a bath house.

Ben Butler, of Capler Homes Inc., a custom home builder and remodeler, said glamping is glamourous camping and provides everything a person needs other than their luggage.

“There appears to be a demand for camping of this nature,” Norman’s permit application to the county states.

The camping units will have electricity, WiFi, a wood stove, a king-sized bed and the bath house serves each one, Butler said. When a guest checks in they will get a key to the bath house, he said.

“We think it’s a nice fit to the applicant’s current business,” Butler said.

The property is zoned Agriculture (A-1). The western entrance to the property will be required to be modified and upgraded to a commercial entrance and the eastern entrance will be vacated, said Dylan Bishop, Nelson’s director of planning and zoning.