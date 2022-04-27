Glassblowing studio coming to Afton

Glass artist Minh Martin described his concept for a glassblowing studio to the Nelson County Board of Supervisors as “demonstration, participation and retail.”

Martin and his wife, Anne Shapiro, presented their proposal to the board at its April meeting. Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a special use permit for the couple to build their studio in Afton.

“Since we met at an art show, we’ve always dreamed about owning a gallery and we moved to the area a dozen years ago and have been very taken by Nelson. I’ve been driving up 151 to finally find a place where we could make this happen.”

Martin and Shapiro plan to build their studio on an 8.5 acre parcel of land they own along Virginia 151.

Martin presented designs for Glass Hollow Studios: “The center of the barn would be where the glassblowing would happen and there would be a gallery around it.”

He said he and Shapiro intend to make art in the studio and hold demonstrations and classes. They’ll sell their work as well as art made by regional artists and friends from the national craft scene. Martin added visitors might learn to make their own ornaments around the holidays or pumpkins in the fall during seasonal workshops.

“We hope to employ a handful of glass artists and retail staff in the first year,” Martin and Shapiro’s permit project narrative reads.

Martin told the board he’s been a glassblower for 20 years. He presented images of his delicate and colorful stemware, vases and “more fanciful things”: glass weaponry, insects and a genie’s lamp.

Shapiro has been a textile artist for 16 years and makes natural fiber dresses and shawls. The two have three young sons who Martin said have been making good use of the land so far.

Board chair Jesse Rutherford said the studio could be “a great complement to the area.”

“As far as the agritourism industry, when people do visit the area, it’s another activity for them to do,” Planning and Zoning Director Dylan Bishop said. “We don’t have much of that type of experience.”

