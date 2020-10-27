 Skip to main content
Glenthorne Loop to close temporarily for construction

Glenthorne Loop to close temporarily for construction

Motorists should expect delays because of a bridge superstructure replacement project on Glenthorne Loop in Nelson County starting at the beginning of November.

Starting Nov. 2 a portion of Virginia 627 — Glenthorne Loop — is expected to be closed until Dec. 4, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Transportation. VDOT will provide adequate signs for the closure and detour affecting the portion of Virginia 627.

Glenthorne Loop connects to Virginia 151.

For more information, visit www.nelsoncounty-va.gov.

- Nick Cropper

