Gobbling With Gratitude initiative gives back to area educators

Nelson 151 is partnering with Nelson County volunteer parents and KellyBronze Turkey Farm this month for Gobbling With Gratitude, a fundraising initiative designed to provide every Nelson County Schools employee with a free, high-quality turkey in time for area Thanksgiving celebrations.

Fundraisers will be executed across participating Nelson 151 member businesses on Sunday, Nov. 20 with sales proceeds from those dates helping to finance the donation. Separate fundraising initiatives from Nelson County volunteer parents as a part of the ONE Nelson initiative will also ensure that all 256 Nelson County Schools employees are provided with award-winning and highly regarded KellyBronze Farms turkeys for the upcoming holiday celebration.

School employee recipients will be able to receive their free KellyBronze Farms turkey on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22 with pick-up locations and timing communicated across appropriate internal channels.

Gobbling With Gratitude marks another exciting giving campaign for Nelson 151 members to complement the annual 12 Days of Christmas initiative which will return in December to award additional grants to Nelson County-based civic organizations.

Taylor Smack, Blue Mountain Brewery Owner & Gobbling With Gratitude organizer, said in a news release: “This initiative is just one fun and tangible way the community can show appreciation for our area educators and support staff who have endured so much pandemic-related upheaval over the last 2+ years.

The professionals that support and educate the residents of Nelson County deserve recognition for all that they do to build the foundation of our community, and we’re excited to extend complimentary turkeys to all NCPS staff as a gesture of thanks during the holiday season.”