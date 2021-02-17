Grant funding to secure first public boat facility along Rockfish River

Nelson County plans to put grant money it was recently awarded toward a public boat facility along the Rockfish River.

According to a news release, the Virginia Outdoors Foundation awarded more than $1.94 million in grants for 33 projects, including the one in Nelson County, for the purpose of expanding and making more accessible public open space.

The latest round of funding emphasizes projects that will serve high-need communities, especially those affected by “unfair zoning, housing and land-use practices or other systemic discrimination,” the release notes.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed a great deal about the importance of open space for not only our physical and mental health, but also for the strength of our communities,” VOF Executive Director Brett Glymph said in the release.

Nelson County Parks and Recreation received $60,000 to secure an easement that will allow the department to install and maintain a public boat take out and parking lot on a portion of the Rockfish River, marking the first public river access for the waterway.

Parks and Recreation Director Claire Richardson thanked the VOF, as well as a private landowner and the Virginia Department of Transportation for its assistance and support of the project.