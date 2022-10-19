Grant to jumpstart Friends of the Gladstone Depot's restoration project

The Friends of the Gladstone Depot are one step closer to the goal of restoring the historic train depot for use as a community center and transportation museum, having secured a $586,966 Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant.

With a required 20% local match of about $147,000 from Nelson County, the Friends will have a total of $734,000 to put towards their project.

“The Friends of Gladstone Depot and I are anxious to get to work making the depot a success for our community,” Friends President Joanne Absher said to the Nelson County Board of Supervisors at its Oct. 11 meeting.

“With this grant and the approval from the board we are prepared and excited to get started.”

The Friends have been seeking to restore the Gladstone Train Depot since 2017, when its previous owner, Florida-based CSX Corporation, was looking to demolish it. The Friends applied for the TAP grant through county administration in 2021.

County Administrator Candy McGarry explained the TAP funds, administered by the Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board, are reimbursed to the county after it pays for the project. Nonprofits cannot be direct recipients of TAP funds, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation, but must work through an eligible entity, which Nelson County qualifies as.

“It’s important to emphasize the Commonwealth’s Transportation Board policy for TAP funds requires that the project reach construction or have a contract within four years of awarding the first federal funds. I want the board to know that the Friends of Gladstone Depot and I will work tirelessly to make the Gladstone Depot a successful community center and transportation museum,” Absher continued.

The first step in the project is moving the depot from its location along the CSX railroad tracks to the former site of a YMCA facility and constructing a foundation for the depot on the new site. Absher explained in a February interview the depot has to be moved — 700 feet west and 75 feet north from where it currently sits — per the group’s agreement with CSX; it currently sits too close to the tracks for public entry. The next step will be restoration.

In an executive summary of the project included in the October Board of Supervisors meeting packet, the Friends say the future Gladstone Depot will be a transportation museum exhibiting the history of batteau commercial transit, the Kanawha Canal and the Richmond and Allegheny railroad, and modern-day CSX passenger and freight transportation. The Depot also will be used as a community center and meeting place for local organizations such as the Gladstone Senior Center, and as a public rental venue for weddings, family reunions and private events. The Friends plan to partner with the Transportation Museum of Roanoke, Virginia State Parks, the Virginia Canal and Navigation Society Museum and the Old Dominion Chapter of Historic Railways.

Absher also said Oct. 11 the Depot’s assessed value of $85,000 can be used towards the 20% local match, leaving a balance of $62,000 for the county to foot, which McGarry confirmed.

“This is going to cost the community $62,000 — that’s a good deal,” Supervisor Skip Barton said.