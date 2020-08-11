Group makes, distributes Black Lives Matter signs to others in county

Some Nelson County residents recently made and distributed dozens of Black Lives Matter signs in support of the movement.

Rose Harper, the organizer of the project dubbed “BLM signs for Nelson County,” first began the push more than a month ago when she had returned to Nelson County from a Black Lives Matter protest. Harper saw what she described as a lack of support and a lack of signs regarding the movement.

“I’ve been going to protests, but I also wanted to do something and that seemed like something within my skill set that I could do to raise awareness in Nelson. Everybody else has signs and we didn’t,” Harper, of Afton, said. Harper said it was a combination of raising awareness and support for the movement in the county that drew her to want to do more.

On Aug. 4, Harper and Grace Clair, another Nelson County resident who has been heavily involved in the sign-making project, held their first distribution event in the parking lot of the Lovingston Food Lion. As of Aug. 7, Harper estimated about 25 signs have been given to residents.

The Black Lives Matter movement has been at the heart of demonstrations across the country sparked by the death George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody in May. Demonstrators have advocated for racial equality and police reform.

It didn’t take long for Clair to get involved in the burgeoning movement.

“I feel as though sometimes I need to be out there and then I can’t and this was something that was local and would help our immediate community,” Clair said. “I am really proud of our community that they are receiving it in so many positive ways.”