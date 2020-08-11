Group makes, distributes Black Lives Matter signs to others in county

Some Nelson County residents recently made and distributed dozens of Black Lives Matter signs in support of the movement.
Rose Harper, the organizer of the project dubbed “BLM signs for Nelson County,” first began the push more than a month ago when she had returned to Nelson County from a Black Lives Matter protest. Harper saw what she described as a lack of support and a lack of signs regarding the movement.
“I’ve been going to protests, but I also wanted to do something and that seemed like something within my skill set that I could do to raise awareness in Nelson. Everybody else has signs and we didn’t,” Harper, of Afton, said. Harper said it was a combination of raising awareness and support for the movement in the county that drew her to want to do more.
On Aug. 4, Harper and Grace Clair, another Nelson County resident who has been heavily involved in the sign-making project, held their first distribution event in the parking lot of the Lovingston Food Lion. As of Aug. 7, Harper estimated about 25 signs have been given to residents.
The Black Lives Matter movement has been at the heart of demonstrations across the country sparked by the death George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody in May. Demonstrators have advocated for racial equality and police reform.
It didn’t take long for Clair to get involved in the burgeoning movement.
“I feel as though sometimes I need to be out there and then I can’t and this was something that was local and would help our immediate community,” Clair said. “I am really proud of our community that they are receiving it in so many positive ways.”
Since the beginning, the amount of resistance BLM signs for Nelson County has received was “shocking,” but there also has been tremendous community support, Harper said.
“It’s just been a really wide array of support,” Clair said, noting community members have donated both money and resources for the group to continue making signs, although the pair are not afraid to spend their own money and resources to make it happen.
Both Harper and Clair said they feel like a misunderstanding of what Black Lives Matter means could be a cause of the resentment toward the movement.
Harper also has a large Black Lives Matter sign posted at her Afton home, which she said has been vandalized several times, although she has not filed any police report. Instead, she often fixes the sign herself or through the help of others. In addition to damage to her own sign, Harper noted another sign she knew of that has been the target of multiple incidents.
“People that are doing those acts of vandalism can show all the hate toward this movement that they want to, but we will not stop,” Clair said.
Nelson County Sheriff David Hill on Friday said since June 1 there have been 25 reported incidents of vandalism in the county, but he added a review of those documents did not reveal any reported incidents of vandalism regarding Black Lives Matter signs.
Hill also cautioned the Virginia Department of Transportation will remove and set aside signs blocking any right-of-way.
“No matter how minute they feel the call might be in regards to vandalism or theft, please call us,” Hill said.
Harper first began to involve herself in equal rights movements in the wake of the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown Jr. in Ferguson, Missouri, on Aug. 9, 2014. Brown was killed by a police officer following an earlier altercation.
“At that point it was all super clear. To me this was one of the most important things happening right now,” Harper said, adding she believes police should be defunded and those resources be given to agencies better suited to handle certain situations.
While Clair will soon be leaving the county to continue school in Blacksburg, she hopes to keep making signs when she returns on the weekends. She also hopes she can begin a similar project while she is there.
“I think in that way we are getting the message out that Nelson County has that community in it. It has that depth in it,” Clair said. “As long as Black Lives Matter continues, I don’t see the project ending. Every little thing we do holds meaning in this climate.”
