Harps for the Holidays at RVCC a joyful event

Harp Song of the Blue Ridge was joined by the Rockfish Community Children's Choir on Saturday for a evening of merry music.

Harp Song Director Virginia Schweninger played carols with her five harp students for an audience that filled the Rockfish Valley Community Center auditorium.

Schweninger introduced her colleagues, Celtic harper Eve Watters and retired Charlottesville Symphony harpist Kate Tamarkin, who played with the group and read holiday poems between songs. Their eight harps made a semicircle around the stage, with Schweninger's grand gold harp making a centerpiece — according to the musician, it's over100 years old.

She said her students come from as far as Charlottesville, Waynesboro and Madison Heights and added, "If anybody here wants to play the harp, I live right up the road."

Cynthia Ramsey directed the Rockfish Valley Children's choir in a program of joyful holiday songs. Schweninger said the group came from all different churches, and Ramsey added they meet every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to practice and eat dinner together.

Before ending with "Silent Night," Schweninger addressed the audience: "Let's make the coming year a blessed, wonderful year with family and friends."