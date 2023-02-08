What’s bugging the bugs in the Hat and Black creeks, and what might it mean for the overall health of the streams?

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ) has come up with some answers and is now seeking community input on how to best address the problem.

Both creeks are Tye River tributaries. The Black Creek in the Colleen area was placed on Virginia’s impaired waters list in 2012, and the Hat Creek near Roseland was placed on that list in 2014. State waterways are listed as “impaired” when they fail to meet water quality standards and support their designated use — which, for the Hat and Black creeks, is aquatic life.

When that happens, the federal Clean Water Act requires that communities develop a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) cleanup plan, or what is the maximum amount of pollution the water body could receive and still meet water quality standards.

DEQ TMDL Coordinator Nesha McRae explained the process, and the study results, to a packed room of landowners at the first of several Hat and Black Creek meetings Jan. 30. She told the group that streams should support a healthy and diverse population of aquatic life and you should be able to eat the fish you catch from them.

DEQ collected samples from monitoring stations within the watersheds from 2005 to 2021 and compared the data to similar, unimpaired waterways with similar land use distributions — Black Creek to the Long Island Creek in Fluvanna County, and Hat Creek to the Roach River in Albemarle County.

DEQ’s study found a reduction in insect diversity and a shift toward more pollution-tolerant insects in both creeks but especially in Black Creek, which McRae acknowledged is faring worse overall. She called insects the “canary in a coal mine” for the greater stream habitat — they cycle nutrients by eating algae and organic material and are “good recorders of what could be going on in a stream overtime.”

Excess suspended solids and deposited sediment were found to be probable stressors in both streams, and elevated concentrations of phosphorus another likely stressor in Black Creek. Samplers also observed a lack of streamside vegetation in both streams, and bank erosion and embeddedness — or when rocks are surrounded or sunken into silt, sand and mud on the stream bottom — in Black Creek.

DEQ also regularly sampled material at the bottom of both creeks. McRae said what you want to find is lots of rocky material where fish can hide. Instead, she said she was struck by the amount of sand and fines — gritty, slimy material — in the Black Creek bed. Both creeks were shown to have more sand and fines than other materials such as gravel and bedrock compared to the Long Island Creek and Roach River.

To develop the TMDL, DEQ will identify sources of pollution and phosphorus in the area, model their paths to the streams, and come up with a voluntary reduction plan to restore aquatic life. McRae said TMDL development is intended to be a community-driven process and explained how to reach her during the comment period, ongoing through Feb. 24: Comments can be submitted to McRae’s office at 4411 Early Road, P.O. Box 3000, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or via her email, nesha.mcrae@deq.virginia.gov.

The full impairment study results and a copy of McRae’s presentation are available on the DEQ website at www.deq.virginia.gov/water/water-quality/tmdl-development/tmdls-under-development, under the “Hat and Black Creek” tab.

The next stakeholder meeting is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. March 1 in Nelson Memorial Library and is open to all. McRae said to expect a deeper dive into study results.