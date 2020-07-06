Head of drug trafficking operation in Nelson County found guilty, faces 14 years

A Roanoke man at the head of a drug trafficking operation in Nelson County that involved 11 other individuals pleading guilty was convicted of drug charges in Nelson Circuit Court on June 30.

Peter Jelf Porter, 53, who also is known as Christopher Gause Delroy and Semour Maxwell, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of racketeering and one count of distributing more than 100 grams of methamphetamine in Nelson County from July 2017 until he was indicted in February 2019. A fourth charge was dropped because of the terms of the plea agreement.

Porter faces a minimum active sentence of 14 years’ incarceration.

The 11 other pleas include Porter’s son, Jafori Porter; Shawn Baker; D. Camm Ragland IV; Katina Wood; Jennifer Pearce; Michael Shawn Craig; William Sturm; Sandra Shifflett; Donny Sprouse Jr.; Josh Painter and William Wood, according to a news release from Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford.

According to Rutherford, Porter trafficked more than 10 kilograms of meth into Nelson County from Roanoke. From there, he would sell the drug to three people: Painter, Ragland and Baker, who would then sell to those in the lower levels of the network.

Porter’s defense attorney, Chuck Felmlee, said in court the defense did not necessarily agree with the 10-kilogram figure presented by the commonwealth.

At the height of Porter’s operation, which Rutherford said began to take off around winter of 2018, Porter would traffic as much as one pound of meth into Nelson County every week.