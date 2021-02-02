Head of drug-trafficking operation sentenced to 14 years in Nelson County

Porter testified he was enrolled in a commercial driver's license course in Roanoke when he met Torrey Ross, of Arrington, who connected him with the Nelson County-centered drug trafficking network.

While the plea deal outlined a minimum sentence of 14 years, Rutherford argued for a lengthier sentence of 18 years, stating it was "highly warranted" given Porter's role in the network in which he would sell "very serious, serious quantities of methamphetamine."

Chuck Felmlee, Porter's defense attorney, argued for his client to receive the lower end of the agreed-upon sentencing range considering Porter's age, lack of a previous criminal record and his acceptance of responsibility. Felmlee downplayed his client's role in the network, stating he was not a "criminal mastermind."

Felmlee referenced other sentencings that were passed down for individuals connected to the network, some of whom had previous criminal records, but most of whom received sentences on the lower end of the spectrum outlined in those specific plea agreements.

He also noted Porter's cooperation with law enforcement, having voluntarily returned to the United States from Jamaica after Jafori Porter was arrested and aiding police in identifying multiple other individuals.