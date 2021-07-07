Help wanted: Local businesses feel new pressure with workforce shortages

Becker said the business has been able to retain employees partly because it pays servers tips as well as a higher hourly wage.

“I think people are going to have to wake up to the fact that minimum wage changed but the wage for tipped employees did not,” Becker said. “I’ve been pretty lucky. I really think its because we pay better.”

Becker said the business is most in need of a server older than 21 to serve alcohol, and a dishwasher. Becker said the hiring difficulties come from a combination of having fewer applicants in the pool to choose from as well as those people who are applying are not the right fit.

“There isn’t a business around here that is not having staffing issues,” Becker said.

While Nelson always has been labeled an outdoor destination, Kelley said officials are making outdoor recreation as safe and secure as possible. Nelson’s goal in the next few years is to strengthen that aspect, she said.

“It’s a very different time for travel and we’re taking it very cautiously and seriously as we reopen and kind of rebrand ourselves,” Kelley said.

With local job postings at “unbelievable levels,” Kelley said it could be a number of years before the county fully recovers from the pandemic.