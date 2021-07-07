Help wanted: Local businesses feel new pressure with workforce shortages

As COVID-19 restrictions lift and life somewhat returns to normal, new pressures with workforce shortages have kept many businesses from finding their footing post-pandemic.
According to Maureen Kelley, the county’s director of economic development and tourism, dollars are once again flowing into Nelson County coffers as tourism picks back up and citizens realize the value of shopping and eating locally.
However, many businesses are struggling to bring employees back into brick-and-mortar stores, which she noted is part of a nationwide trend.
She said businesses are cutting hours or closing certain days of the week because of staff shortages.
“The conversation is all about workforce. People say they’re not coming back because of money from unemployment, but that’s not really the case,” Kelley said. “I think people had the time ... for a lot of introspection. A lot of people just choose not to go back into the hospitality sector.”
Sal Mannino, owner of Vito’s Pizza Bar & Grill, said staffing has become an issue for both his Lovingston and Amherst locations. He added the restaurant industry as a whole is hurting from the pandemic.
He said remaining restaurant staff are working more hours than ever to stay afloat, including himself who works seven days per week.
Mannino said he is short five people at the Lovingston location and 10 in Amherst, and the restaurants lack a deep bench of staff to rotate in and out. He noted he is most in need of servers and pizza makers.
“We did the best we could then, and we survived. We survived this horrible nightmare for everybody, but as we’re progressing I noticed a lot of people who have been in the restaurant business, they just want to get out of it,” Mannino said. “People started figuring out there’s more out there than working in a restaurant.”
Mannino said so far he hasn’t needed to cut hours, but he’s not sure what the future holds.
In order to combat staffing issues locally, Kelley said the county is working with employers to understand what jobs need to be filled.
“Post pandemic, many hospitality jobs have changed, so understanding the types of skills as well as the numbers of employers is important,” Kelley said.
Nelson County also was among localities to be awarded almost $150,000 in state funding as part of more than $11.1 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant money allocated by Gov. Ralph Northam.
According to a news release, these funds will support 20 projects across the commonwealth focused on expanding workforce development, growing startup businesses and “entrepreneurial ecosystems.”
In Nelson, the more than $148,000 project is called the Future of Workforce Development Outreach and encompasses the counties of Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison and Nelson, a news release states.
“Piedmont will address newly identified service equity gaps by providing targeted assistance to displaced workers who do not have access to a career center or high-speed internet. They will create face-to-face support for job seekers and increase access to training and employment opportunities,” the release reads.
Kelley said these funds will be used to evaluate the issues as well as how job fairs need to change in order to attract workers.
“What I can’t figure out is how to get the employees back into that arena. I think we need to spend that money on changing the lens on that particular problem. Are we reaching the wrong potential employees?” Kelley said.
Trish Becker, with Mountain Mama’s, said the Lovingston restaurant has been able to find its niche through the pandemic despite the hardships and has not encountered the same staffing struggle as others, although they are short a couple staff positions.
Mountain Mama’s shortened its hours to just evenings, focused its menu to be mostly steak and seafood, and raised its prices; business is booming because of it, Becker said.
Becker said the business has been able to retain employees partly because it pays servers tips as well as a higher hourly wage.
“I think people are going to have to wake up to the fact that minimum wage changed but the wage for tipped employees did not,” Becker said. “I’ve been pretty lucky. I really think its because we pay better.”
Becker said the business is most in need of a server older than 21 to serve alcohol, and a dishwasher. Becker said the hiring difficulties come from a combination of having fewer applicants in the pool to choose from as well as those people who are applying are not the right fit.
“There isn’t a business around here that is not having staffing issues,” Becker said.
While Nelson always has been labeled an outdoor destination, Kelley said officials are making outdoor recreation as safe and secure as possible. Nelson’s goal in the next few years is to strengthen that aspect, she said.
“It’s a very different time for travel and we’re taking it very cautiously and seriously as we reopen and kind of rebrand ourselves,” Kelley said.
With local job postings at “unbelievable levels,” Kelley said it could be a number of years before the county fully recovers from the pandemic.
“I think that this event has changed the industry and it’s very important that we continue to help these businesses navigate this new environment in which they must operate,” Kelley said. “I think its going to be a good year, maybe two, before all this settles.”
Mannino said employees could be looking for higher-paying jobs or jobs that offer benefits, but even offering a pizza maker position for $20 per hour has not attracted any applicants. From dealing with the pandemic to the current workforce shortage, Mannino said it has taken a toll.
“Some days you just sit in the corner and say, when will this end? When will it be normal? And you just don’t know. It’s really hard to explain,” Mannino said. “Maybe this was a wake-up call for everybody to do something new, so we’ll see.”