Heritage Center Baggers compete for community every Monday

On Monday nights, the parking lot is full outside the Heritage Center in Arrington, and the building’s windows are bright. Inside, the cafetorium is full of sound: music, conversation, and the frequent thud of cornhole bags hitting boards.

Barry Wood said Nov. 21 he started the Monday night cornhole tournaments to make up for a lack of men’s fellowship in the area. It’s also a way to support the community center — 10% of proceeds go toward the Heritage Center.

Entry in the tournament is $10 and Wood said the prize for winning usually is about $100 to $120. Teams of two are drawn at random and matched in a double elimination bracket; Wood said the night usually ends at 11 after participants have played two tournaments.

There were 24 players that night, and the atmosphere was competitive but lighthearted — players calling “good bag” and “good shot” to their teammates on the other side of the boards. Wood said players mostly come from northern Amherst and Nelson, but some had traveled from as far as South Boston and Louisa County.

Randy Peters was playing that night and said he’s won the prize many times, but it’s getting harder and harder to win with so many good players competing.

A game ends when one team reaches 21 points. If a bag goes through the hole in the opposite board it counts for three points, if it lands on the board it counts for one point. To score each round, players cancel out points that were matched by the other teams’ player and only count the difference in points.

Wood ran the Piney River Moose Lodge for two years and held tournaments there, and said now he’s been running the weekly Nelson Heritage Center Baggers tournaments at the Heritage Center for about three months.

Heritage Center Executive Director Johnette Burdette stopped in and said it’s great to share the community center with the community, and the tournaments are helping broaden the center’s demographics.

Wood hopes the tournament gets bigger, and said he wants to create “as much fellowship as you can get.”

The Heritage Center is at 1653 Thomas Nelson Highway in Arrington and the tournament starts Mondays at 7 p.m.