High school graduate adds EMT certification, scholarship to growing list of accomplishments

Macy Bryant has found a home away from home at the Wintergreen Fire & Rescue station in Nellysford and a second family among the members of B shift.
At 17, Bryant has been a volunteer with the Wintergreen Fire Department and Wintergreen Rescue Squad for almost a year and is one of the youngest volunteers with the department. What little free time she has between school and a part-time job she usually will spend at the Nellysford station or occasionally at another station located in Lovingston.
“They’ve really taken me on as part of the crew,” Bryant said. “There’s definitely just one thing of having fun here and going on calls but there’s another thing when you have those friendships and those relationships and that trust with people here because I know that they have my back,” Bryant said.
She received her EMT certification Aug. 4 through a course she took at Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center (CATEC), graduated from high school and will be taking classes at Piedmont Virginia Community College to continue her emergency medical services education.
At PVCC, Bryant will take prerequisite classes until she turns 18 and can enter into the paramedic program, which she said is a two-year program. During that time, she also plans to get additional certifications, including her Firefighter 1 and 2 certifications and hazmat certification.
And in late July, Bryant was awarded the EMS Award for outstanding Contribution to EMS by a High School Senior scholarship in the Thomas Jefferson region, which will help pave the way for her continued education.
Bryant said she was shocked to learn she won the $1,000 scholarship after she was encouraged by Wintergreen Fire & Rescue Chief Curtis Sheets to complete the application.
“I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot more than what I expected I was going to accomplish. It’s amazing. I didn’t expect it to happen all like this,” Bryant said, adding those accomplishments will continue to motivate her.
According to the Virginia Department of Health website, the scholarship, which is available to 11 total regional EMS councils in the state, is awarded to a high school senior who has been affiliated with an EMS agency for at least six months and who is currently or will enroll in a institution of higher learning or accredited Advanced Life Support training program in the coming year.
“She’s got such a great personality and is certainly worthy of that award. It is there for junior members going above and beyond that minimum standard and that is certainly descriptive of what she’s doing,” Sheets said.
Sheets noted Bryant has jumped into any training opportunity she could get and has progress quickly except for a couple months early on in the COVID-19 pandemic where her involvement in EMS was limited. However, Bryant said she used those couple months to dig deeper into firefighting and hone her skills there.
“She is a pleasure to have. She’s what you hope your kid to grow up to be like,” said Jeremiah Fish, captain of B shift. “Just even training she is super engaged, she wants to get as much training as she can, she’s super passionate about helping people so all those things are good qualities.”
B shift is one of three rotating shifts that operate a combined 24 hours per day and seven days per week.
Being tapped as the Thomas Jefferson EMS council winner pits her against 10 other regional winners for the chance to win an additional $5,000 scholarship, although she won’t learn if she’s won until September, she said.
Bryant credits winning the scholarship to her different support systems, from her fellow members of the Wintergreen station to her family. The investment in her from others has been a humbling experience, she said.
“It’s hard if you try to do things on your own because you’re just leaving everything on yourself. It’s not a good, healthy thing to do,” Bryant said. “My resources have definitely been strong.”
Fish said “it would not surprise me one bit” if Bryant took home the statewide scholarship. Fish is one of the three people who completed letters of recommendation for Bryant to be eligible for the initial scholarship. The other two individuals were Sheets and her instructor at CATEC.
The application requires individuals answer a series of questions, including what inspired them to pursue EMS and what they would improve with the current EMS system in Virginia.
From what she’s observed, especially in volunteer stations, Bryant said she felt like training for volunteers could be improved. Being a volunteer herself, she recognizes how much they give back to the county, but staff could benefit from more EMS training.
“[T]here’s so many different things I feel like we could be doing more of to be better prepared for those patients that we have because sometimes we’ll sit around here and we won’t get a call for two shifts … but we could use that time we have and be more intentional about using that time to prepare for those calls,” Bryant said
As Bryant describes it, public service is a foundation of her family and her upbringing. Several other members of her family, including her grandfather, brother, cousin and uncle, all are firefighters as well. She especially drew a lot of her inspiration from her father, who never took an interest in being a first responder.
Bryant’s father was a preacher in a nursing home since she was young. It was this passion for helping others that she saw in her father, her sister who is a certified nursing assistant, and the other firefighters in her family that led her down her path in public service.
Bryant’s ultimate goal is to become a missionary, but that does not diminish the importance of the work she does now and her passion to turning her current volunteer work into a career. When deciding what education she wanted to pursue, Bryant said she was torn between the two fields but she decided to go the paramedic route and use what she is learning now to help prepare her for goal of missionary work.
“Missionary work can come later on in the future, but I’m really soaking up EMS and firefighting right now,” Bryant said.
Sheets said because of Bryant’s age there are certain aspects of the job she is not allowed to participate in. For example, until she turns 18 she is not allowed to stay overnight at the station and is missing out on night operations as a result.
“There are certain things we have to hold her back from because she’s not 18 yet; once she turns 18 I expect we’ll see even more from her,” Sheets said.
