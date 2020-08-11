High school graduate adds EMT certification, scholarship to growing list of accomplishments

Macy Bryant has found a home away from home at the Wintergreen Fire & Rescue station in Nellysford and a second family among the members of B shift.

At 17, Bryant has been a volunteer with the Wintergreen Fire Department and Wintergreen Rescue Squad for almost a year and is one of the youngest volunteers with the department. What little free time she has between school and a part-time job she usually will spend at the Nellysford station or occasionally at another station located in Lovingston.

“They’ve really taken me on as part of the crew,” Bryant said. “There’s definitely just one thing of having fun here and going on calls but there’s another thing when you have those friendships and those relationships and that trust with people here because I know that they have my back,” Bryant said.

She received her EMT certification Aug. 4 through a course she took at Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center (CATEC), graduated from high school and will be taking classes at Piedmont Virginia Community College to continue her emergency medical services education.

At PVCC, Bryant will take prerequisite classes until she turns 18 and can enter into the paramedic program, which she said is a two-year program. During that time, she also plans to get additional certifications, including her Firefighter 1 and 2 certifications and hazmat certification.

And in late July, Bryant was awarded the EMS Award for outstanding Contribution to EMS by a High School Senior scholarship in the Thomas Jefferson region, which will help pave the way for her continued education.