Hobby baker turned professional: Nelson mom starts at-home business on eve of pandemic

While she enjoys baking cakes, Milton said baking fresh bread was one of her favorite things to make.

She said she loves the artisanal part of bread-making and the complexity of the craft, despite always having been drawn to the freedom cooking gives over the more precise and technical craft baking.

The pandemic also presented a hurdle for her early on in getting her business establish, having closed the door on different opportunities when everything shut down, she said. As the warmer months began to roll around, however, business began to pick up, and at her peak she was filling about a dozen different orders per month.

“People still wanted to have small celebrations for their kid because you don’t want to take that excitement away from that kid for their birthday so a lot of people more than anything wanted this really spectacular cake for their kid even though they couldn’t have this big celebration,” Milton said.

Milton said has aspirations that take her beyond just her at-home business. She and her husband, who both enjoy cooking, have a shared dream to one day open a food truck. David Milton said Amanda’s business can help them build a potential customer base and secure connections for when they take that next step.