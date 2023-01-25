Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue to break ground on intake barn March 4

Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue has announced the official groundbreaking for its intake barn on March 4 at the nonprofit’s farm in Afton.

Hope’s Legacy was founded in 2008 by Maya Proulx, executive director, and operated in multiple locations until 2017 when it purchased property in Afton.

Since then, fields, fencing, run in shelters, medical barns, a hay barn, and more have been built on the property. Plans for an eight-stall intake barn were announced in the fall of 2021.

“Thanks to many generous donors and grants, the needed funds were collected by early 2022,” a Jan. 23 news release from the organization said. “Site preparation and the permit process began immediately.”

The groundbreaking will be a celebration with local dignitaries, donors, volunteers, and the HLER leadership team and board of directors to officially begin the barn building process.

“We are so excited to see the barn construction begin,” Proulx said in the release. “It’s been such a process and we’re so thankful to our donors and supporters. Building this barn will allow us to help even more equines in need.”

Hope’s Legacy is an all-breed rescue working to save equines from a variety

of situations including, but not limited to: abuse, abandonment, neglect, slaughter or whose owners can no longer care for them. Since 2008 the rescue organization has helped over 550 horses, ponies, minis, donkeys and mules.

Construction on the intake barn is expected to be completed in late 2023. For more information visit www.hopeslegacy.com.