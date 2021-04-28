Hope's Legacy Equine Rescue to hold virtual benefit this spring

This springtime, Afton-based Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue will hold a virtual benefit raising money to provide feed and care for animals.

From May 24 to 28, Hope’s Legacy will hold its Give Horses Hope event with 100% of contributions going toward animal care, a news release from the organization states.

Videos will be posted each day, there will be an online auction with more than 80 items and V.I.P gift boxes filled with “goodies and chances to win special prizes” plus access to a special livestream event with Executive Director Maya Proulx.

Pre-registration for the auction will begin May 1.

Since the nonprofits inception in 2008, Hope’s Legacy has taken in over 378 horses, donkeys, mules and minis from across Virginia. But the news release notes the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with daily struggles, means there are more calls for help coming in.

This year, Hope’s Legacy is anticipating taking in more than 100 horses and donkeys.

For more information, visit https://www.hopeslegacy.com/givehorseshope.

